'Disgusted' West Ham hand out lifetime ban to fan over anti-Semitic chants

WEST HAM HAVE given a life ban to a fan after a video allegedly featuring anti-Semitic chants from a match last season was shared on social media.

The video appeared on Monday and the club have responded by banning a supporter from their London Stadium for life in relation to the footage.

We are disgusted by the contents of a video circulating on social media on Monday evening, filmed near the start of the 2018-19 season” a West Ham statement read on Tuesday.

“We have taken immediate action to identify the offender and have subsequently handed our evidence to the Metropolitan Police.

“Additionally, the individual concerned will be banned for life for the London Stadium.

“The Club is unequivocal in its stance – we have a zero-tolerance approach to any form of abhorrent behaviour.”

- © AFP 2019

