BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 24 October 2020
Advertisement

Phil Foden earns Man City point after Michail Antonio’s spectacular opener

The Hammers earned a share of the spoils with a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Oct 2020, 2:59 PM
43 minutes ago 1,647 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5244010
West Ham's Michail Antonio opened the scoring against Man City.
Image: PA
West Ham's Michail Antonio opened the scoring against Man City.
West Ham's Michail Antonio opened the scoring against Man City.
Image: PA

PHIL FODEN CAME off the bench to secure Manchester City a 1-1 draw at West Ham today.

The young midfielder, on at half-time to replace Sergio Aguero, took just six minutes to haul Pep Guardiola’s side level.

West Ham had taken a first-half lead through a spectacular bicycle kick from Michail Antonio.

City, transformed by the introductions of Foden and fit-again Kevin De Bruyne, dominated the second half but were unable to add to their solitary goal.

The Hammers will be encouraged by another point, following on from Sunday’s dramatic comeback at Tottenham, and given that their record in this fixture is atrocious.

But injuries and have taken their toll on City, so much so that Guardiola named an unchanged starting line-up for the first time since October 2017, some 172 games ago.

Guardiola clearly wanted to build on the momentum from Wednesday’s Champions League win over Porto, but instead they looked weary in the first half and it was West Ham who took the initiative with Antonio firing them into an 18th-minute lead.

Tomas Soucek began the move down the City left, laying the ball off to his Czech mate Vladimir Coufal.

Right-back Coufal, making his home debut, swung in a cross which Antonio, despite being surrounded by five defenders and Ruben Dias, acrobatically hooked over his shoulder and past Ederson.

City claimed Soucek had handled in the build-up but a VAR check ruled otherwise.

It was only the second goal West Ham had managed in six fixtures against the same opponents at the London Stadium – City had racked up 22 over the previous five.

City had a chance to level when Joao Cancelo overlapped and drove in a low cross but Riyad Mahrez, arriving at the far post, could only guide the ball into the hands of Lukasz Fabianski.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yet West Ham finished the first half on the front foot, Antonio almost muscling his way through again before Soucek’s shot was blocked.

Guardiola replaced Aguero with Foden and moved Raheem Sterling, who had been kept very quiet by Coufal, into the central striker’s role.

Within six minutes they were level, Cancelo tearing past Coufal and crossing for Foden to turn and fire home.

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league-london-stadium Phil Foden celebrates with his team-mates after scoring. Source: PA

West Ham lost Antonio, and much of their attacking thrust, to injury and City pushed for a winner with Fabianski holding a De Bruyne free-kick before Arthur Masuaku came up with a goal-saving challenge to deny Mahrez.

Pablo Fornals fluffed an excellent chance for the Hammers when he made a mess of an attempted lob over Ederson, and Fabianski came to West Ham’s rescue to deny Sterling and Mahrez at the death.

west-ham-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league-london-stadium Source: PA

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie