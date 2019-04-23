No joy as West Ham try to change Premier League kick-off time to avoid women's FA Cup final clash

WEST HAM UNITED say they tried — and failed — to have the kick-off time of their final Premier League fixture changed so that fans could see the women’s team in action in their first-ever FA Cup final later that day.

The club this afternoon revealed that their request to bring the start time of the Southampton clash on Saturday, 4 May at London Stadium, was denied by the Premier League.

With a scheduled kick-off time of 3pm, the Hammers hoped to switch that to 12.30pm so that supporters could go to Wembley to support the women’s team in the decider against Manchester City — which kicks off at 5.30pm.

A statement from the club reads:

“To give supporters the chance to attend both that game and West Ham United’s women’s FA Cup final fixture against Manchester City at Wembley later that day (5.30pm), the club had requested for the clash with the Saints to be brought forward to 12.30pm.

“Despite the club’s very best efforts, it was decided by the Premier League that it wouldn’t be possible due to the potential inconvenience caused to supporters who had already planned their journeys and purchased tickets.

“Therefore, the game will remain at the originally scheduled time of 3pm.

“West Ham United is naturally disappointed but would like to thank all of our loyal supporters and sincerely appreciates the fantastic backing they give to all who pull on the famous claret and blue.”

Republic of Ireland international Leanne Kiernan plies her trade with West Ham, who reached the FA Cup final for the first time after beating Reading on penalties.

Elsewhere, they sit 7th in the table in their first season in the Women’s Super League, the top flight. Their male counterparts are 11th in the Premier League.

