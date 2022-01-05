Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 5 January 2022
Ireland U21 captain recalled from Championship loan by West Ham

Conor Coventry made 12 appearances during his time on the books at Peterborough United.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 5 Jan 2022, 12:36 PM
1 hour ago
Conor Coventry (left) challenges Conor Hourihane while playing for Peterborough United against Sheffield United in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
CONOR COVENTRY’S LOAN spell at Peterborough United has been cut short by his parent club.

Coventry joined the Posh on a season-long loan in August, but West Ham United have exercised the recall option following the opening of the January transfer window.

The diminutive midfielder, who’s currently the captain of the Ireland U21 side, made 12 Championship appearances – only four of which were starts – for Peterborough.

“It was unfortunate that he did not get more minutes, but he was a fantastic professional and I enjoyed working with him,” manager Darren Ferguson said. “I wish him all the best in the future.”

London-born Coventry has had three first-team outings for West Ham in the Carabao Cup since progressing through the Premier League club’s youth academy.

The 21-year-old is contracted to the Hammers until the summer of 2023.

