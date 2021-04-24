BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 24 April 2021
Advertisement

David Moyes blasts 'rank, rotten' red card decision in Chelsea defeat

Fabian Balbuena was shown one of the most ludicrous red cards of the season nine minutes before the end of the game.

By Press Association Saturday 24 Apr 2021, 9:56 PM
37 minutes ago 1,499 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5419564
Balbuena is sent off.
Image: PA
Balbuena is sent off.
Balbuena is sent off.
Image: PA

DAVIND MOYES BLASTED the “rank, rotten” decision to send off Fabian Balbuena as VAR controversy reared its ugly head again in West Ham’s 1-0 defeat by Chelsea.

Paraguayan defender Balbuena was shown one of the most ludicrous red cards of the season nine minutes before the end, as he launched a long clearance and caught Ben Chilwell on the calf with his foot as he brought it back down.

Not a single Chelsea player complained and play continued, but VAR intervened and referee Chris Kavanagh dutifully trotted to the monitor before sending the disbelieving centre-half off.

“For me the big thing is it’s a really rank, rotten decision and it shouldn’t be given,” said Hammers boss Moyes.

“I don’t know who stopped the game, I thought it was supposed to be clear and obvious, but it tells me someone who has never played the game has made the decision. I don’t see anywhere else where he can put his foot.

“And Chilwell got back up and crossed a ball into the box so it can’t have been too bad. I don’t see how that can be a red card, I really don’t.”

The incident overshadowed an important win for Chelsea in the race for the top four.

A rare goal from Timo Werner, only his second in the league since November, saw the Blues move three points clear of their fifth-placed hosts.

Werner should have doubled the lead shortly after half-time when Lukasz Fabianski beat out a shot from Mason Mount.

The ball fell to the German four yards out with the goal at his mercy but he somehow shanked his shot wide, to the disbelief of Tuchel.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Werner did at least see the funny side, telling Sky Sports: “One goal is enough. Two goals might be too much for the beginning.”

Tuchel did not agree, insisting: “He needs to keep on scoring and catch the moment.

“He’s often involved in the goals. But nothing helps more than a decisive goal.

“He was very strong from the start, he was involved in many chances. He could have had a second, for sure. But it was a good performance and I’m happy.

“It was a big win. It’s very significant because it’s so difficult to win here.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie