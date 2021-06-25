Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 25 June 2021
West Ham snap up Ireland U19 winger Armstrong Oko-Flex from Celtic

The youngster has departed Glasgow to sign a two-year deal with the Premier League club.

By Paul Dollery Friday 25 Jun 2021
The Hammers unveiled their newest addition today.
Image: West Ham United FC
ARMSTRONG OKO-FLEX HAS returned to English football after spending the last three years at Celtic.

Following the expiration of his contract in Glasgow, the 19-year-old winger has signed a two-year deal with Premier League club West Ham United.

Born to Nigerian parents in Dublin, Oko-Flex moved to London at the age of 11 to join Arsenal after he was scouted by Liam Brady while playing for St Kevin’s Boys.

He has represented both England and the Republic of Ireland at youth level, with his most recent involvement on the international stage coming during U19 European Championship qualifiers with Ireland back in November 2019.

“I feel very good to have signed,” said Oko-Flex, who will initially link up with the Hammers’ U23 squad. “It’s good to sign for a big club like West Ham United. I’m very excited to get started here. There are a lot of positives around West Ham and it’s just a great club to be at right now.

“I know a lot of the boys here already. I trained with some of them when I was younger, and I’ve played against some of them as well, so it’s been good settling in and the coaches have welcomed me in very nicely as well.

“I want to thank God first and foremost, and my family and my team around me – without them, none of this would have been possible. I’m just grateful for the opportunity.”

With Celtic deprived of several first-team players last January due to Covid-19, Oko-Flex made two senior appearances as a substitute during Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian and Livingston.

He added: “As a footballer, I just want to play at the highest level I can. I want to play for my country and just make my family and the people around me proud.

“I can’t wait for the season to start, to get more games, and hopefully try and achieve some goals that I have within myself.”

Paul Dollery
