West Ham star among 3 Czechs sent home

WEST HAM defender Vladimir Coufal is one of three Czech players sent home after being caught in a night club ahead of their final Euro 2024 qualifier against Moldova, the team said on Sunday.

Coufal, as well as sweeper Jakub Brabec from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki and Sparta Prague striker Jan Kuchta, “fundamentally violated the internal rules on Saturday night”, the national team said on X (formerly Twitter).

“They have left the national team camp with immediate effect,” it added.

The website of the DNES broadsheet said the three players were caught in a nightclub in the central city of Olomouc where the team will take on Moldova on Monday.

It said a photo taken in the nightclub depicted the three alongside Tomas Neumann, a member of the Czech Football Association’s executive committee.

The Czechs need at least a point from the Moldova game in Group E to qualify for the tournament in Germany next year.

