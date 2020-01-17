This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham star responds to Chelsea and Man United transfer speculation

Issa Diop is well aware of the speculation surrounding his future, but remains content to ‘live a little day by day’.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 10:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,516 Views 1 Comment
Issa Diop (file pic).
WEST HAM centre-back Issa Diop has insisted that he doesn’t have a clear “career plan” while addressing rumours of a possible move to Chelsea or Manchester United.

Diop joined the Hammers from Ligue 1 outfit Toulouse for £22 million (€26m) in 2018, and has since racked up 56 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The 23-year-old was heavily linked with United after an impressive first full season at the London Stadium, but ended up staying put for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Frenchman has been a key figure in the West Ham starting XI once again this term, while maintaining his status as one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are thought to have rekindled their interest in Diop with the January window now open, and Chelsea are reportedly weighing up a £40 million (€47m) bid for his services.

When asked to comment on talk of a transfer away from West Ham this month, Diop told France Football: “As a footballer, we know that we are subject to a lot of rumours, which is more during the transfer window.

“After that, I focus on my football, trying to progress everyday training and being good at matches. That’s all. I don’t have a career plan. I just want to be the best player I can be.

I live a little day by day. What has to happen will happen. And if it doesn’t happen … I just want to be efficient, that’s all.”

Diop added on the differences between Ligue 1 and the Premier League: “It is another world, for example on infrastructure. All stadiums are full. 

“Club budgets, the density of great players that there are in the Premier League … It is true that this is something else compared to France. 

It is an extraordinary championship, there are big matches every weekend. The away games are very complicated and the atmospheres are good every time.”

Diop will be back in contention for a place in West Ham’s line up when they play host to Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach David Moyes will be looking for his second win since returning to helm at the end of December, with the Hammers still in a perilous position in the Premier League standings.

A 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United last Friday left the Hammers 16th, just one point above the drop zone after 22 fixtures.

The42 Team

