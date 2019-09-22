15 mins ago

We interrupt your fill of Rugby World Cup action with some Premier League goodness now.

It’s West Ham v Manchester United at London Stadium, and we’ll be bringing you right through all the coverage as we gear up for the 2pm kick-off.

The visitors really need a win here today to keep pace with the table leaders. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are winless in six away league games, while West Ham have lost only one of their past nine Premier League fixtures.

We’ll have team news for you in the next few moments so do stay with us.