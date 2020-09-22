BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 22 September 2020
Irish international Josh Cullen and manager David Moyes among three cases of Covid-19 at West Ham

The pair, along with Issa Diop, learned of their results ahead of tonight’s game with Hull.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 8:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,700 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5212349
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH INTERNATIONAL JOSH Cullen has tested positive for Covid-19 along with his West Ham boss David Moyes and team-mate Issa Diop, the Premier League club have announced.

The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull.

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday’s match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

The Club’s measures and protocols around COVID-19 remain stringent. This included offering to test the Hull team ahead of tonight’s fixture – an offer which they opted not to accept.

Meanwhile, last Saturday’s Premier League opponents Arsenal, who claimed a 2-1 victory over the Hammers at the Emirates, will continue as planned as all protocols were followed, PA news agency understands.

