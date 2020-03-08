Doyle hits 1-14 for Westmeath as Carlow relegated from Division 1

Westmeath 1-17

Carlow 2-8

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park

CARLOW’S LOSING STREAK was extended to 13 games as Colm Bonnar’s side were relegated after a six-point loss to Westmeath in TEG Cusack Park.

Westmeath were by far the better team, with Killian Doyle scoring 1-14 for the victors and they held a seven-point lead at half-time, despite playing against the wind.

Carlow will be bitterly disappointed with the manner of this defeat, as they did not play anywhere near their potential on the day.

A free from Doyle opened the scoring, before two further placed-ball efforts from the same player gave Westmeath a 0-3 to 0-0 lead with 12 minutes played.

Carlow responded superbly, however, with points from Martin Kavanagh, Diarmuid Byrne and Jack Kavanagh levelling proceedings.

A point from Doyle restored his side’s advantage, before the same player found the net for the game’s first goal moments later to give Westmeath a four-point advantage.

Martin Kavanagh’s free reduced the deficit, but the hosts finished the half excellently, scoring four points without reply to give themselves a 1-8 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Carlow started the second half with two points to reduce the deficit to five, though Westmeath responded magnificently, scoring the next four points to stretch their lead to nine.

There were 10 points between the teams on the hour mark when Carlow were awarded a penalty, which Martin Kavanagh converted and Diarmuid Byrne found the net shortly afterwards as Westmeath lost possession and suddenly Carlow were right back in contention.

Killian Doyle registered two scores for Westmeath, as Carlow ended the game with 14 men after Chris Nolan was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Westmeath held out for a six-point win and will play in the top division next year, while Carlow are now relegated to Division 2A.

Scorers for Westmeath: Killian Doyle 1-14 (10f, 1 ’65, 1 s/l), Derek McNicholas, Shane Clavin and Darragh Clinton 0-1 each.



Scorers for Carlow: Martin Kavanagh 1-3 (3f, 1 pen), Diarmuid Byrne 1-1, Chris Nolan 0-3 (2f), Jack Kavanagh 0-1.

Westmeath

1. Aaron McHugh (Raharney)

2. Darragh Egerton (Clonkill)

3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

4. Conor Shaw (Brownstown)

5. Aaron Craig (St Anne’s, Wexford)

6. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown-Geoghegan)

7. Shane Clavin (Castletown-Geoghegan)

8. Cormac Boyle (Raharney)

27. Eoin Price (Clonkill)

12. Robbie Greville (Raharney)

20. Killian Doyle (Raharney)

14. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels)

13. Darragh Clinton (Delvin)

10. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

15. Jack Galvin (Cullion)

Subs:

9. Liam Varley (Castletown-Geoghegan) for Craig (HT)

11. Joey Boyle (Raharney) for McNicholas (44)

26. Josh Coll (Delvin) for Galvin (49)

25. Adam Ennis (Delvin) for Egerton (53)

24. John Gilligan (Fr Dalton’s) for Clinton (67)

Carlow

1. Damien Jordan (Naomh Eoin)

7. Ross Smithers (Naomh Eoin)

3. Paul Doyle (St. Mullins)

4. Michael Doyle (Mount Leinster Rangers)

5. Alan Corcoran (Bagenalstown Gaels)

6. David English (Ballinkillen)

2. Gary Bennett (St. Mullins)

14. Kevin McDonald (Mount Leinster Rangers)

15. Aaron Amond (Naomh Brid)

8. Jack Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

9. Diarmuid Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers)

10. John Michael Nolan (Naomh Eoin)

18. Chris Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers)

11. Martin Kavanagh (St. Mullins)

13. Ted Joyce (Mount Leinster Rangers)

Subs:

12. Jon Nolan (Mount Leinster Rangers) for John Michael Nolan (18)

21. Edward Byrne (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Joyce (44)

24. Paul Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers) for J Kavanagh (55)

25. Richard Coady (Mount Leinster Rangers) for Bennett (61)

26. Sean Whelan (Ballinkillen) for D Byrne (64)

Referee: Sean Cleere (Kilkenny).



