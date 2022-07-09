Westmeath crowned inaugural Tailteann Cup champions after late flurry against Cavan

Westmeath 2-14

Cavan 1-13

WESTMEATH BECAME THE inaugural winners of the Tailteann Cup, scoring 1-4 without reply in the final 13 minutes to take the trophy.

A red card for Thomas Galligan in the 58th minute was the turning point of the game. Cavan were leading by two, 1-13 to 1-11, when the midfielder caught Ronan O’Toole with a high frontal shoulder.

Galligan could have little complaints, even if was more mistimed than malicious. Cavan failed to score for the final 15 minutes and couldn’t contain their rampant opponents.

Man-of-the-match Ronan O’Toole clipped his fifth point from play and veteran Kieran Martin arrived off the bench to smash in the game’s crucial score in the 67th minute.

Overall, Westmeath looked the more energetic side, with better forwards

Westmeath’s celebrations at the final whistle showed it was a competition they valued highly. In his post-match interview O’Toole mentioned his pride at winning a championship title in Croke Park 18 years after the county’s famous Leinster final victory when selectors Dessie Dolan and John Keane were in their pomp.

In his speech after lifting the trophy Westmeath captain Kevin Maguire said: “I think we’ve really gained form this competition in the last few weeks playing competitive games. It’s something that really matters.”

Westmeath sealed a ticket to the Sam Maguire Cup in 2023 and they’ll get a substantial donation to their team holiday fund.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cavan will leave today with numerous regrets, particularly after surrendering a winning position.

They settled into the game quicker and raced 0-3 to 0-1 ahead. With Killian Brady closely marshalling John Heslin, Ronan O’Toole led the Westmeath line impressively. He led the Cavan defence on a merry dance in the opening period and clipped four scores.

Cavan stayed in front for most of the half with some good shooting from distance. However for the final 10 minutes, their scores dried up. Westmeath scored 1-4 as forwards like Luke Loughlin and Lorcan Dolan made their way into the game.

O’Toole’s most important contribution came for Dolan’s goal. Cavan looked like they had him shepherded away from danger when the centre-forward picked out Loughlin at the back post. He fell to the ground and palmed the ball into Dolan, who stuck it in the topmost corner.

Unlike the opening period, the second-half was a slow burner. John Heslin kicked three wides as Cavan had two misses at the far end. Loughlin flashed a goal chance over after a sloppy Raymond Galligan kick-out was intercepted by Heslin.

Advertisement

Then Cavan made their push for home. James Smith’s point attempt dropped short and wasn’t dealt with properly by Jason Daly. It broke to Padraig Faulkner, the Cavan full-back that was a long way from home. He punched into the net to send the Breffni fans into raptures.

Cavan followed that up with two scores to move three clear, before Thomas Galligan was sent-off. Sensing their opportunity, O’Toole and McCartan reeled off scores to bring the teams level.

Cavan were struggling in front of the posts playing again the breeze with 14 men. Raymond Galligan sent a free wide that he’d normally expect to nail, although the breeze was certainly a factor.

Kieran Martin stuck a knife into the Cavan challenge in the 67th minute, only moments after his introduction. Jack Smith made a telling interception and the ball ended uo in Martin’s hands about 35m from goal. Somehow, he barrelled his way through a forest of bodies and stuck it in the Cavan net.

Now leading by three, it was Westmeath’s to lose. They needed a Kevin Maguire block to deny Conor Madden a goal in stoppage-time.

Fittingly, given his non-stop running performance, Ronan Wallace hand passed over for Westmeath’s final score to seal the cup.

Scorers for Westmeath: Ronan O’Toole 0-5, Sam McCartan (0-1 45) and John Heslin (0-1f) 0-3 each, Kieran Martin 1-0, Luke Loughlin 0-2, Ronan Wallace 0-1.

Scorers for Cavan: Gerard Smith, Gearoid McKiernan (0-1f) and Paddy Lynch 0-3 each, Padraig Faulkner 1-0, Jason McLoughlin, James Smith and Stephen Smith 0-1 each.

Westmeath

1. Jason Daly (St Loman’s)

2. Jack Smith (Skerries Harps), 5. James Dolan (Garrycastle), 3. Kevin Maguire (Caulry),

6. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham), 12. David Lynch (St Malachy’s), 4. Jamie Gonoud (Tyrrellspass)

22. Sam Duncan MIlltownpass), 9. Ray Connellan (Athlone),

10. Sam McCartan (St Loman’s Mullingar), 11. Ronan O’Toole (St Loman’s), 8. Jonathan Lynam (The Downs),

15. Lorcan Dolan (Castledaly), 14. John Heslin (St Loman’s), , 13. Luke Loughlin (The Downs)

Subs

17. Ger Egan (Tyrrellspass) for Lynam (58)

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

18. Kieran Martin (Maryland) for Lorcan Dolan (60)

19. Alex Gardiner (Garrycastle) for Loughlin (70)

Cavan

1. Raymond Galligan (Lacken Celtic)

20. Niall Crolan (Cuchulainn), 4. Killian Brady (Mullahoran Dreadnoughts), 3 Padraig Faulkner (Kingscourt Stars),

5 Oisin Kiernan (Castlerahan)), 7 Conor Brady (Gowna), 2 Jason McLoughlin (Shannon Gaels),

8 Thomas Galligan (Lacken Celtic), 6 Killian Clarke (Shercock)

10. Gerard Smith (Lavey), 11 Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan Gaels), 12 Conor Moynagh (Droim Dhuin Eife Og)

15. Cian Madden (Loch Gamhna), 14 Paddy Lynch (Crosserlough),9 James Smith (Crosserlough)

Subs

22. Stephen Smith (Crosserlough) for Madden (ht)

13. Martin Reilly (Killygarry) for Conor Brady (51)

19. Luke Fortune (Cavan Gaels) for Moynagh (66)

23. Cormac O’Reilly (Mullach Odhrain) for Killian Brady (71)

26. Conor Madden (Loch Gamhna) for Clarke (71)

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry)