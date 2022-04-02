Glennon hat-trick fires Westmeath to Division 2A victory

DAVY GLENNON HIT a hat-trick as Westmeath comfortably beat Down 5-19 to 1-17 in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A decider at Semple Stadium.

Glennon’s hat-trick was supplemented by goals from Killian Boyle and Cormac Boyle, with Jordan Doran’s goal nothing more than a late consolation goal. Westmeath led by five points at the break but killed the game immediately after the break, hitting 1-04 without reply in the space of seven minutes. The victory secures promotion for Westmeath to the top tier.

Down’s disappointment was prefaced by a day of triumph for other Ulster counties.

In the Division 2B decider, Derry emerged winners over Sligo on a scoreline of 1-23 to 2-15. The game was preceded by a moment’s silence following the tragic, untimely death of Sligo GAA star Red Óg Murphy.

The Division 3A final was the closest of the day’s deciders, Tyrone eking out a two-point win, 2-21 to 2-19, in which Damian Casey hit 1-10 for Tyrone.

To continue a day of triumph for Ulster counties in hurling’s lowest tiers, Fermanagh won the Division 3B decider, beating Longford 2-18 to 1-17.