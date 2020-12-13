Westmeath beat Dublin and Offaly see off Kildare to set up Leinster hurling semi-final derby

WESTMEATH BEAT DUBLIN by three points to book their place in the Leinster minor hurling championship semi-final at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Nine points from captain Eamonn Cunneen and a first-half goal from his midfield partner Mark Cunningham steered the Midlanders to victory this afternoon.

At the break, Westmeath led 1-4 to 0-6, the much-needed goal just before the water break ultimately putting them in the driving seat while Dublin were reduced to 14 men after Jack O’Shea was shown a red card.

Level with 45 minutes on the clock after a Dublin goal courtesy of Diarmuid Ó Dulaing on the restart, Westmeath drove on from there as an excellent late point from Brian McGrath put the icing on this brilliant 1-12 to 1-9 win.

Noel Connors’ side now face Offaly, who enjoyed a comprehensive quarter-final themselves win over Kildare at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

The hosts started strongly, leading 0-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but Offaly soon kicked into gear with Lochlann Quinn posting an unanswered eight points to make it 0-9 to 0-4 at half time.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The eventual winners kicked on and their dominance continued from there, Quinn finishing with 0-10 (seven frees) and Cormac Egan firing home a goal while Kildare had a man sent off in Charlie Sheridan in the 42nd minute.

Interestingly, Egan scored a goal for Offaly minor footballers yesterday as they beat Wicklow, and he was on target for the hurlers today. Two goals, two wins, with a hurling semi-final against Westmeath to look forward to next weekend.

Dublin's Diarmuid O'Dulaing tackles Warric Kirby of Westmeath. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Leinster MHC quarter-final results

Westmeath 1-12 Dublin 1-9

Kildare 0-9 Offaly 1-18.

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.