Westmeath beat Dublin and Offaly see off Kildare to set up Leinster hurling semi-final derby

WESTMEATH BEAT DUBLIN by three points to book their place in the Leinster minor hurling championship semi-final at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.
Nine points from captain Eamonn Cunneen and a first-half goal from his midfield partner Mark Cunningham steered the Midlanders to victory this afternoon.
At the break, Westmeath led 1-4 to 0-6, the much-needed goal just before the water break ultimately putting them in the driving seat while Dublin were reduced to 14 men after Jack O’Shea was shown a red card.
Level with 45 minutes on the clock after a Dublin goal courtesy of Diarmuid Ó Dulaing on the restart, Westmeath drove on from there as an excellent late point from Brian McGrath put the icing on this brilliant 1-12 to 1-9 win.
Noel Connors’ side now face Offaly, who enjoyed a comprehensive quarter-final themselves win over Kildare at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.
CÚÚÚÚÚL!!! 🇶🇦— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 13, 2020
Midfielder Mark Cunningham scores a well needed goal for the Westmeath boys 🙌🏽@GAA_BEO @ElectricIreland @westmeath_gaa #HurlingToTheCore #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/ns4V33qJmX
Brian McGrath le cúilín iontach!@westmeath_gaa widening the gap in the final minutes 💪🏼@GAA_BEO @ElectricIreland #HurlingToTheCore #GAABEO pic.twitter.com/dJH1EnQAKv— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) December 13, 2020
The hosts started strongly, leading 0-4 to 0-1 after 15 minutes but Offaly soon kicked into gear with Lochlann Quinn posting an unanswered eight points to make it 0-9 to 0-4 at half time.
The eventual winners kicked on and their dominance continued from there, Quinn finishing with 0-10 (seven frees) and Cormac Egan firing home a goal while Kildare had a man sent off in Charlie Sheridan in the 42nd minute.
Interestingly, Egan scored a goal for Offaly minor footballers yesterday as they beat Wicklow, and he was on target for the hurlers today. Two goals, two wins, with a hurling semi-final against Westmeath to look forward to next weekend.
Leinster MHC quarter-final results
- Westmeath 1-12 Dublin 1-9
- Kildare 0-9 Offaly 1-18.
