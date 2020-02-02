Bennett hits 2-8 and Fagan nets to power Waterford to victory over Westmeath

Stephen Bennett was the standout performer at Cusack Park (file pic).

Waterford 3-18

Westmeath 1-15

Conor McKenna reports from TEG Cusack Park

WATERFORD CLAIMED THEIR second victory in as many weekends, after a nine-point victory over Westmeath, in TEG Cusack Park.

Waterford scored two goals in first-half injury time which essentially killed the game as a contest, as the visitors went into half-time with a 3-10 to 0-6 lead.

Stephen Bennett was the best player on display: the Ballysaggart player scored 2-8 while also missing a penalty and having a goal disallowed.

Waterford scored the first three points of the game to give themselves an early lead before Eoin Price opened Westmeath’s account.

The gap was at five points when Bennett scored the games first goal in the 17th minute, though Westmeath were competing well despite their underdog status.

Jack Fagan found the net in the 36th minute, and Bennett registered a superb solo goal moments later, both of which undid virtually all of Westmeath’s very good work up to that point.

Waterford were sluggish in the second half and Westmeath’s Niall Mitchell found the net with 54 minutes played.

Liam Cahill’s side held on for a nine-point win and will face reigning champions Limerick in their next encounter, while Westmeath are at home to Cork.

Scorers for Westmeath: Niall Mitchell 1-6 (5fs), Ciaran Doyle 0-4, Allan Devine 0-2, Eoin Price, Darragh Clinton and Shane McGovern 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Stephen Bennett 2-8 (4fs, 4 65s), Jack Fagan 1-0, Darragh Lyons and Patrick Curran 0-2 each, Jake Dillon, Billy Nolan, Pauric Mahony, Mikey Kearney, Iarlaith Daly and Dessie Hutchinson 0-1 each.

Westmeath

1. Aaron McHugh (Raharney)

2. Brendan Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

3. Tommy Doyle (Lough Lene Gaels)

4. Adam Ennis (Delvin)

5. Aaron Craig (St Anne’s, Wexford)

6. Aonghus Clarke (Castletown-Geoghegan)

7. Shane Clavin (Castletown-Geoghegan)

8. Cormac Boyle (Raharney)

9. Eoin Price (Clonkill)

10. Joey Boyle (Raharney)

11. Derek McNicholas (Lough Lene Gaels)

12 Robbie Greville (Raharney)

13. Niall Mitchell (Clonkill)

14 Darragh Clinton (Delvin)

15. Darragh O’Reilly (Castlepollard)

Subs:

22. Allan Devine (Castlepollard) for O’Reilly (17)

17. Ciarán Doyle (Raharney) for Clinton (35 + 1)

25. Alan Cox (Delvin) for B Doyle (41)

23. Shane McGovern (Crookedwood) for McNicholas (53)

18. John Gilligan (Fr Dalton’s) for Greville (61)

Waterford

1. Billy Nolan (Roanmore)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Conor Prunty (Abbeyside)

4. Shane McNulty (De La Salle)

5. Kieran Power (Dungarvan)

6. Darragh Fives (Tourin)

7. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

20. Jake Dillon (De La Salle)

9. Mark O’Brien (Ferrybank)

10. Neil Montgomery (Abbeyside)

11. Darragh Lyons (Dungarvan)

12. Jack Fagan (De La Salle)

13. Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

Subs:

21. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper) for O’Brien (27)

24. Billy Power (Clonea) for Hutchinson (42)

19. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner) for Mongomery (49)

17. Kevin Moran (De La Salle) for K Power (56)

23. Tom Barron (Fourmilewater) for Curran (67)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)