Westmeath stun Wexford at the death to secure famous Leinster SHC draw

Westmeath 2-15

Wexford 0-21

WESTMEATH HAVE SECURED a memorable result in the Leinster senior hurling championship, holding Wexford to a draw at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

A last-gasp goal from Derek McNicholas earned the Midlanders a 2-15 to 0-21 draw after an excellent performance.

Wexford were wasteful throughout, and could now be denied a place in the All-Ireland series. Niall Mitchell provided the hosts’ other goal, while Killian Doyle was their top-scorer with 0-11 (nine frees, one ’65).

Joe Fortune’s Westmeath face Laois next as both look to preserve their Liam MacCarthy Cup status.

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 4



Full-Time



Westmeath 2-15 Wexford 0-21



Well done to all involved on a great performance earning a draw after a thrilling game!!!!!#iarmhiabu#westmeathgaa#maroonandwhitearmy — Westmeath GAA (@westmeath_gaa) May 14, 2022

