Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 May 2022
Advertisement

Westmeath stun Wexford at the death to secure famous Leinster SHC draw

Derek McNicholas was Westmeath’s last-gasp hero.

By The42 Team Saturday 14 May 2022, 9:14 PM
58 minutes ago 5,617 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5764431
Westmeath manager Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO
Westmeath manager Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle.
Westmeath manager Joe Fortune celebrates at the final whistle.
Image: Ashley Cahill/INPHO

Westmeath 2-15

Wexford 0-21

WESTMEATH HAVE SECURED a memorable result in the Leinster senior hurling championship, holding Wexford to a draw at TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar.

A last-gasp goal from Derek McNicholas earned the Midlanders a 2-15 to 0-21 draw after an excellent performance.

Wexford were wasteful throughout, and could now be denied a place in the All-Ireland series. Niall Mitchell provided the hosts’ other goal, while Killian Doyle was their top-scorer with 0-11 (nine frees, one ’65).

Joe Fortune’s Westmeath face Laois next as both look to preserve their Liam MacCarthy Cup status.

More to follow.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie