1-5 for O'Donoghue as Belmullet book Mayo senior decider spot for first time since 1981

Belmullet 2-7

Westport 0-9

Colm Gannon reports from Ballina

BELMULLET BOOKED THEIR place in the Mayo senior football championship final for the first time since 1981 with a battling win over a fancied Westport side in Ballina.

Led by Ryan O’Donoghue who scored 1-5 over the hour including the clinching goal deep into injury time to stretch their lead out to four, the north Mayo men will head into the final against defending champions Knockmore in a fortnight’s time.

O’Donoghue kicked the first two scores of the game from frees inside the opening seven minutes, his first coming after he was pulled down by Lee Keegan who received a black card for his troubles.

Westport levied the game up at 0-2 each through points from Colm Moran and Alan Kennedy, but two more O’Donoghue points from frees had his side leading 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

There was just one more score before half time coming from the boot of Westport’s Colm Moran on 25 minuets to send Belmullet in leading 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

Westport levelled the game up not long after the restart through a Pat Lambert point, but four minutes into the half Marty Boylan who came on at half time slalomed his way through to fire home Belmullet’s first goal of the day.

That score kicked life into Westport and they reeled off four points on the bounce to go in front for the first time through a brace of Colm Moran points along with efforts from Pat Lambert and Alan Kennedy.

But Belmullet were not for turning and they went in level at the second water break on a score of 0-8 to 1-5 thank to another O’Donoghue point.

Points then followed from Eoghan McHale and Eamon McAndrew followed to put Belmullet two clear, Lee Keegan popped up to cut the gap to one and leave the game on a knife edge.

But it was left to O’Donoghue to wrap it up, finishing from close range after Belmullet turned Westport over in the danger area and sent the huge Belmullet crowd wild with excitement.

Belmullet scorers: Ryan O’Donoghue (1-5, 5f), Marty Boylan (1-0), Eoghan McHale (0-1), Eamon McAndrew (0-1)

Westport scorers: Colm Moran (0-4), Pat Lambert (0-2), Alan Kennedy (0-2, 2f), Lee Keegan (0-1)

Belmullet

16. Shane Nallen

2. Mikie Barrett

3. Colin Barrett

4. Conan O’Connor

5. James Kelly

6. Eoghan O’Donoghue

7. Shea O’Donoghue

8. Owen Healy

9. Evan Ivers

25. Fionan Ryan

11. Dathaí Cosgrove

23. Ciaran Conway

22. Eoghan McHale

14. Ryan O’Donoghue

15. Jason Boylan

Subs:

19. Marty Boylan for Owen Healy, 12. Paraic Cowman for Dathai Cosgrove, 10. James O’Donnell for Conan O’Connor, 20. Eamon McAndrew for Jason Boylan, 17. Leo Howard for Owen McHale, 24. Henry Gaughan for Kieran Conway

Westport

1. Paddy O’Malley

2. Keelan Dever

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

3. Niall McManamon

4. Brian McDermott

5. Lee Keegan

6. Rory Brickenden

7. Paul Lambert

8. Eoghan McLaughlin

9. Shane Scott

10. Luke Tunney

11. Fionn McDonagh

12. Pat Lambert

13. Colm Moran

17. Oisin McLaughlin

15. Alan Kennedy

Subs: 20. Mark Moran for Shane Scott, 22. Ben Doyle for Luke Tunney 19. Conor Calvey for Oisin McLaughlin.