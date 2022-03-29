Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Was this why Davy went with the sweeper?'

Anthony Nash believes Wexford’s defence struggled to cope with Waterford’s pace on Sunday.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 29 Mar 2022, 11:09 AM
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

FOR WATERFORD, IT was a marker of intent heading into the summer. For Wexford, it was a warning. 

Liam Cahill’s team secured a spot in next weekend’s final against Cork with a convincing victory at Nowlan Park on Sunday. Wexford conceded five goals as their defence was torn apart. 

Speaking on the latest episode of The42 GAA Weekly, Anthony Nash pointed out Darragh Egan is still developing a new system for the championship. 

“Is Sunday the first time they met that intensity? It might make us realise, I am not knocking the Wexford players, but maybe might make us realise, was this why Davy went with the sweeper? To nullify goals. Were they stuck on Sunday?

 ”I am long gone from the inside of a dressing room. You don’t know what training Wexford were doing. Remember last week, we talked about would Cork and Waterford take the league seriously? Maybe Wexford were training hard. We don’t know what they did.”

darragh-egan-dejected Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The final score was 5-20 to 0-16. Wexford now prepare for Galway’s visit in the opening round of the Leinster Championship. Nash said Sunday’s fixture will benefit them in the long run. 

“Far better to find it out now. Even for Cork and Waterford this weekend, far better to find it out in any league game than in the championship in a couple of weeks.

“I do look at, the pace of Waterford really turned the Wexford backs around. I thought that was the big alarming thing.

“The one difference between Leinster and Munster hurling, the pace of teams in Munster tends to be a lot higher. More physicality per se in Leinster. I am not saying they are slow, but Waterford and Cork have constant speed and energy. Wexford’s defence just got turned over.” 

To listen to the full episode, go to members.the42.ie.

