Ryan Byrne/INPHO Wexford will entertain Kilkenny.
# Saturday Night Lights
Over 12,000 tickets sold for first floodlit game in Wexford Park
Chadwicks Wexford Park will host the Walsh Cup match next Saturday, 21 January.
50 minutes ago

WEXFORD GAA HAVE confirmed that over 12,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s Walsh Cup meeting with Kilkenny.

It will be the first game at Chadwicks Wexford Park to take place under the recently-installed floodlights at the venue.

The Model County are preparing several activities around the game, which throws in at 6pm.

Wexford CBS will face Good Counsel (New Ross) in the final of the Wexford First Year Schools Hurling Competition at 4pm, while there will also be a fireworks display and lights show ahead of the senior encounter.

It will be the third run-out of the year for both Darragh Egan and Derek Lyng’s teams in the pre-season competition.

The Cats have won two from two, and would seal a final berth with a victory on Saturday.

The Yellowbellies recovered from their opening defeat to Laois, by beating Offaly in Birr on Sunday.

Galway are already into the final, after wins over Westmeath and Dublin.

 

Author
Brian Barry
