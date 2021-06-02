Wexford unveil new away jersey promoting positive mental health campaign

The new Wexford GAA away jersey is worn by Lee Chin. Source: Diarmuid Greene

WEXFORD GAA HAS unveiled its new away jersey, which promotes a positive mental health and wellbeing campaign.

In partnership with Tackle Your Feelings [TYF], the new O’Neill’s jersey will carry its logo on the back with headline sponsor Zurich Insurance on the front.

It will be worn by the men’s football and hurling teams at senior and U20 levels; its first outing will be in this Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash against Antrim at Corrigan Park [live on TG4].

This will be the first GAA jersey to showcase a partnership with the TYF positive mental health and wellbeing initiative.

The new @ONeills1918 Wexford GAA away jersey featuring the "Tackle Your Feelings" logo, a positive mental wellbeing programme supported by @Zurich_Irl



For more information visit https://t.co/45dhKgkRa2 pic.twitter.com/TmxiEIDJKn — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) June 2, 2021

The TYF campaign is funded by the Zurich Foundation in partnership with Zurich Ireland, and run by Rugby Players Ireland, also operating in the AFL. It aims to reduce the stigma around mental health and provide people with the tools and resources to be more proactive in looking after their emotional wellbeing.

“The TYF partnership with Wexford GAA is the first step in a wider plan that will involve expansion of the initiative into the high-performing sports community in Ireland,” a statement reads.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The partnership with TYF will also see the Wexford ladies and men’s teams participate in wellbeing workshops and gain access to TYF’s elite athlete section within its mobile app.”

The new Wexford GAA away jersey is worn by Gavin Sheehan. Source: Diarmuid Greene

Read more here >

The jersey will go on general sale from the end of June and will be available at www.oneills.com and Wexford GAA’s Official Retail Partner, Hore’s Stores.