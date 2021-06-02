BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Wexford unveil new away jersey promoting positive mental health campaign

The Tackle Your Feelings [TYF] logo is on the back of the jersey.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 4:01 PM
1 hour ago 2,057 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5455787

wexford-gaa-oneills-kit-launch-2021 The new Wexford GAA away jersey is worn by Lee Chin. Source: Diarmuid Greene

WEXFORD GAA HAS unveiled its new away jersey, which promotes a positive mental health and wellbeing campaign.

In partnership with Tackle Your Feelings [TYF], the new O’Neill’s jersey will carry its logo on the back with headline sponsor Zurich Insurance on the front.

It will be worn by the men’s football and hurling teams at senior and U20 levels; its first outing will be in this Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash against Antrim at Corrigan Park [live on TG4].

This will be the first GAA jersey to showcase a partnership with the TYF positive mental health and wellbeing initiative.

The TYF campaign is funded by the Zurich Foundation in partnership with Zurich Ireland, and run by Rugby Players Ireland, also operating in the AFL. It aims to reduce the stigma around mental health and provide people with the tools and resources to be more proactive in looking after their emotional wellbeing.

“The TYF partnership with Wexford GAA is the first step in a wider plan that will involve expansion of the initiative into the high-performing sports community in Ireland,” a statement reads.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The partnership with TYF will also see the Wexford ladies and men’s teams participate in wellbeing workshops and gain access to TYF’s elite athlete section within its mobile app.”

wexford-gaa-oneills-kit-launch-2021 The new Wexford GAA away jersey is worn by Gavin Sheehan. Source: Diarmuid Greene

Read more here >

The jersey will go on general sale from the end of June and will be available at www.oneills.com and Wexford GAA’s Official Retail Partner, Hore’s Stores.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie