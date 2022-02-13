Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 13 February 2022
Advertisement

Wexford maintain perfect start to add to Clare's misery

Darragh Egan’s side were three-point winners this afternoon.

By Eoin Brennan Sunday 13 Feb 2022, 4:43 PM
58 minutes ago 1,918 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5682197
Shane Meehan scores Clare's first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Shane Meehan scores Clare's first goal.
Shane Meehan scores Clare's first goal.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wexford 2-20

Clare 1-20

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park, Ennis 

WEXFORD KEPT PACE with Cork and Galway at the top of the Allianz Hurling League 1A table after pouring more misery on hosts Clare in Cusack Park Ennis.

An unanswered final quarter blitz of 1-5 completed a remarkable turnaround for the visitors who only seven days previously had taken down All-Ireland champions Limerick on home soil.

Despite the wind at their backs, Wexford were 1-16 to 1-14 in arrears by the 54th minute.

However, through the leadership of Jack O’Connor allied to a clinical edge to punish a defensive errors for the clinching goal for Diarmuid O’Keeffe, the Leinster side maintained their perfect start to the campaign under new manager Darragh Egan.

The wind was dominant but tricky as both sides proved profligate with its aid. Clare had the elements in the opening period but despite carving out an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead, thanks to Mark Rodgers’ frees, eleven first half misses would prove costly.

Wexford were sparked into life by the roving Rory O’Connor who fired an excellent 21st-minute goal to power his side 1-6 to 0-4 clear. Shane Meehan levelled up the tie with a rebound goal in the 30th minute but Clare would still find themselves chasing down a 1-9 to 1-7 deficit entering the second half.

With Wexford faltering with ten wides on the turnover, John Conlon, Rodgers, Paddy Donnellan and impact substitute Patrick Crotty lifted the home side into the ascendancy.

However, Clare looked war-weary as the half developed and were overtaken by a resurgent Wexford who fired 1-5 without reply to complete back-to-back away league defeats over the Banner.

Scorers for Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-9 (6f, 1’65), Rory O’Connor 1-4, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 1-0, Damien Reck 0-2, Conor McDonald 0-2, Mike Dwyer 0-1, Connal Flood 0-1, Paudie Foley 0-1

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 0-12 (10f, 1’65), Paddy Donnellan 0-3, Shane Meehan 1-0, John Conlon 0-2, Patrick Crotty 0-2; Robin Mounsey 0-1

Wexford 

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

7. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn), 5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 6. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 13. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

9. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 14. Mike Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard), 15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

 Subs: 19. Cathal Dunbar for O. Foley (50), 23. Niall Murphy for Ryan (61), 22. Paul Morris for McGuckin (63), 25. Shane Reck for McGovern (68)

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Clare 

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) (Captain), 11. John Conlon (Clonlara)12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusack’s), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs: 24. Patrick Crotty for McMahon (HT), 23. Robin Mounsey for Taylor (67), 20. Shane Golden for McCarthy (67), 17. Aron Shanagher for Conlon (69)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork) 

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Brennan
@BrennanEoin
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie