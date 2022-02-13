Wexford maintain perfect start to add to Clare's misery

Wexford 2-20

Clare 1-20

Eoin Brennan reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

WEXFORD KEPT PACE with Cork and Galway at the top of the Allianz Hurling League 1A table after pouring more misery on hosts Clare in Cusack Park Ennis.

An unanswered final quarter blitz of 1-5 completed a remarkable turnaround for the visitors who only seven days previously had taken down All-Ireland champions Limerick on home soil.

Despite the wind at their backs, Wexford were 1-16 to 1-14 in arrears by the 54th minute.

However, through the leadership of Jack O’Connor allied to a clinical edge to punish a defensive errors for the clinching goal for Diarmuid O’Keeffe, the Leinster side maintained their perfect start to the campaign under new manager Darragh Egan.

The wind was dominant but tricky as both sides proved profligate with its aid. Clare had the elements in the opening period but despite carving out an early 0-4 to 0-2 lead, thanks to Mark Rodgers’ frees, eleven first half misses would prove costly.

Wexford were sparked into life by the roving Rory O’Connor who fired an excellent 21st-minute goal to power his side 1-6 to 0-4 clear. Shane Meehan levelled up the tie with a rebound goal in the 30th minute but Clare would still find themselves chasing down a 1-9 to 1-7 deficit entering the second half.

With Wexford faltering with ten wides on the turnover, John Conlon, Rodgers, Paddy Donnellan and impact substitute Patrick Crotty lifted the home side into the ascendancy.

However, Clare looked war-weary as the half developed and were overtaken by a resurgent Wexford who fired 1-5 without reply to complete back-to-back away league defeats over the Banner.

Scorers for Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-9 (6f, 1’65), Rory O’Connor 1-4, Diarmuid O’Keeffe 1-0, Damien Reck 0-2, Conor McDonald 0-2, Mike Dwyer 0-1, Connal Flood 0-1, Paudie Foley 0-1

Scorers for Clare: Mark Rodgers 0-12 (10f, 1’65), Paddy Donnellan 0-3, Shane Meehan 1-0, John Conlon 0-2, Patrick Crotty 0-2; Robin Mounsey 0-1

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

7. Connal Flood (Cloughbawn), 5. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’), 6. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s), 13. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

10. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg/Ballymurn), 11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

9. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s), 14. Mike Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard), 15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Subs: 19. Cathal Dunbar for O. Foley (50), 23. Niall Murphy for Ryan (61), 22. Paul Morris for McGuckin (63), 25. Shane Reck for McGovern (68)

Clare

1. Eibhear Quilligan (Feakle)

2. Rory Hayes (Wolfe Tones), 3. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown), 4. Paul Flanagan (Ballyea)

5. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe), 6. Jack Browne (Ballyea), 7. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

8. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona), 9. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge) (Captain), 11. John Conlon (Clonlara)12. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

13. Shane Meehan (Banner), 14. Domhnall McMahon (Michael Cusack’s), 15. Mark Rodgers (Scariff)

Subs: 24. Patrick Crotty for McMahon (HT), 23. Robin Mounsey for Taylor (67), 20. Shane Golden for McCarthy (67), 17. Aron Shanagher for Conlon (69)

Referee: Colm Lyons (Cork)