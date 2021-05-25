BE PART OF THE TEAM

Tuesday 25 May 2021
Wexford in the clear as GAA confirm close contacts call came from HSE

The fallout continues from the league clash between Wexford and Clare earlier this month.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 25 May 2021, 9:26 AM
29 minutes ago 3,412 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5447261
Feargal McGill [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Feargal McGill [file photo].
Feargal McGill [file photo].
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE GAA HAS confirmed that it was the HSE who made the call to nominate two players from the Clare hurling squad as close contacts to the Covid-19 cases in the Wexford panel.

The association’s director of player, club, and games administration Feargal McGill has clarified to The42 that the Wexford team was not part of the process and says “only a public health specialist can make the determination of who is a close contact.”

He added:

“In this case, the decision would be with the local health authority – HSE Midwest,” he added as the fallout continues from the Division 1 Group B game between Clare and Wexford on 16 May.

“They would be the ones to designate close contacts. It had nothing to do with Wexford.”

Wexford’s meeting with Kilkenny was called off at on Sunday after a third Covid-19 case was confirmed in the squad. Two players initially tested positive in the days after the Clare game but it was still hoped that their clash with Kilkenny could go ahead in Nowlan Park.

The game was cancelled the day before after a third case was confirmed while a request was made to the CCCC for a re-fixture.

Clare manager Brian Lohan spoke out about the issue at the weekend after two of his players were stood down from their league clash with Laois. He described the situation as “unusual” and explained that they were informed by the HSE that two of their players had been nominated as close contacts by two Wexford player.

The Wexford GAA chairman subsequently slammed Lohan’s comments as “ill-informed” and “outrageous” and called on the Clare manager to retract them.

“At no time did Wexford GAA or players of Wexford GAA nominate close contacts,” he told South East Radio.

“That simply doesn’t happen. The only people that decide whether you’re a close contact or not is public health and the HSE.”

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare also informed Th42 that they do not comment on individual cases.

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

