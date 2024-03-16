Another Alan Connolly hat-trick fires Cork to victory over Wexford

Cork 3-21

Wexford 1-15

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

ALAN CONNOLLY HAD Cork fans buzzing at Chadwicks Wexford Park after posting another hat-trick in the Rebels’ closing Division 1A hurling league victory over Wexford.

The dangerous full-forward had posted three goals against Offaly a week earlier, and he could have been filling his boots here but for an outstanding display of defiance by Wexford ‘keeper Mark Fanning.

The result mightn’t have been enough to squeeze Cork through to a third successive league semi-final, but three wins on the bounce suggests Pat Ryan’s men are warming up nicely for the 21 April Munster opener against Waterford.

Wexford are out that same day against Dublin in Leinster, and manager Keith Rossiter and company will use this eye-opening defeat to fine-tune matters further as a seven match unbeaten run comes to an end.

In deplorable conditions, the Rebels made a real splash when bursting 1-3 to no-score ahead inside five minutes.

Full-forward Connolly added to his recent haul of goals when touching home a Patrick Horgan delivery after 64 seconds.

Eoin Downey of Cork and Cathal Dunbar tussle.

Seamus Casey (two) and the emerging Darragh Carley helped hard-working Wexford to close to within 1-4 to 0-3 after 16 minutes.

But Cork were easing through the gears, and they twice went close to netting further dividends, with Connolly’s angled drive flying wide off the woodwork, before Shane Barrett forced a save from ‘keeper Fanning.

However, Connolly underlined his goal threat when extending the margin to 2-8 to 0-4 after 26 minutes when Horgan cushioned a clearance from Eoin Downey before Connolly hared through.

And with Cork goalie Patrick Collins even hitting the scoresheet – scoring from almost the length of the field – the Munster men were coasting by 2-13 to 0-5 at the change-over.

Wexford made a couple of alterations on the restart – Mikie Dwyer and veteran Liam Óg McGovern being introduced – yet Cork continued to generate considerable threat.

And the Wexford ‘keeper saved solidly from Seamus Harnedy shortly before Simon Donohoe kept out a flicked effort from Connolly on 43 minutes.

Wexford added further experience upfront with Conor McDonald making his first appearance of the season on 49 minutes.

Wexford had their chances – shooting 13 of the 19 wides – but Cork continued to wreak havoc, with Declan Dalton seeing his kicked goal effort strike an upright, while Fanning again denied Connolly.

But Connolly eventually had his hat-trick a minute into added-time, but only after his penalty curled in past the unfortunate ‘keeper, with Wexford losing Eoin Ryan to a black-card for hauling down Shane Barrett.

Wexford derived some consolation when responding with a goal from Seamus Casey off a Mikie Dwyer assist.

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 3-2 (1-0 penalty), Patrick Horgan 0-8 (7 frees), Brian Hayes 0-2, Ciarán Joyce, Seamus Harnedy, Robert Downey, Patrick Collins, Tommy O’Connell, Shane Kingston (free), Conor Lehane, Luke Meade, Shane Barrett 0-1 each

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 1-9 (0-7 frees), Mark Fanning 0-3 (frees), Darragh Carley 0-2, Conor Foley 0-1

Cork

1 Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

2 Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) 3 Damien Cahalane (St Finbarrs) 4 Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

5 Ger Mellerick (Fr O’Neills) 6 Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr) 7 Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

8 Tommy O’Connell (Midleton) 9 Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10 Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) 11 Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) 12 Brian Hayes (St Finbarrs)

13 Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) 14 Alan Connolly (Blackrock) 15 Shane Barrett (Blarney)

Subs:

22 Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Fitzgibbon (49)

23 Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) for Harnedy (49)

25 Conor Lehane (Midleton) for Dalton (54)

24 Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Horgan (59)

19 Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for R. Downey (66).

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

4 Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s) 3 Conor Foley (Horeswood) 5 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

11 Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown) 6 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien) 7 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

8 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers) 9 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

10 Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna) 13 Kevin Foley (Rapparees) 18 Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

15 Cian Byrne (Fethard) 14 Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien) 12 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

Subs:

24 Mikie Dwyer (Fethard) for Dunbar (HT)

25 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s) for Dunbar (HT)

26 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna) for Byrne (49)

17 Tomás Kinsella (Askamore) for O’Connor (54)

20 Jack Doran (Naomh Eanna) for Foley, temp. (56-61)

2 Niall Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan’s) for Carley (69).

Ref: Liam Gordon (Galway)

