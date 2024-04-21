Two injury-time goals see Dublin snatch draw with Wexford in Leinster opener

Wexford 1-21

Dublin 2-18

Ronan Fagan reports at Chadwicks Wexford Park

WEXFORD WERE LEFT stunned at Chadwicks Wexford Park on Sunday after Dublin rifled two injury-time goals to force deadlock in their Leinster SHC opener.

With captain Lee Chin having delighted the locals amongst the near 10,000 crowd with a personal salvo of 1-12, the Model County looked set to avenge defeats to Dublin in the last two campaigns when leading 1-20 to 0-18 two minutes into added-time.

But, despite a subdued showing – particularly during the closing-half – Dublin were given a chance when sub Paul Crummey fed Danny Sutcliffe to clip it back to 1-20 to 1-18 in the third minute of injury-time.

And although Cathal Dunbar responded to produce a three point divide, it proved a fragile lead as the resultant puck-out was seized upon with purpose for Cian O’Sullivan to stitch the net and leave Dublin mightily relived to salvage something from the trip.

The result of this particular duel has always tended to have a significant bearing on who emerges from the Leinster group, and it remains to be seen how costly or otherwise this dramatic result will have on this year’s chase.

Wexford sparked into a goal lead after 62 seconds when Chin drilled home a penalty after he was fouled having gathered Conor Hearne’s delivery from the throw-in.

Dublin, despite an underwhelming National League campaign, reassured connections though when responding to lead 0-7 to 1-2 after eighteen minutes, the sides twice being level, before Donal Burke (resuming after a head injury assessment) and defender Paddy Doyle created a slight gap.

Chin, despite recent injury issues, was delighting the home support, and he accounted for all the purple and gold tally as they closed to within 0-8 to 1-4 before he turned provider for Rory O’Connor to level for a third time after 24 minutes.

Chin (two) and O’Connor boosted Wexford by 1-8 to 0-8 before they were scorched by a closing Dublin surge, as Donal Burke (free), Danny Sutcliffe and defender Chris Crummey balanced it at the break (0-11 to 1-8).

Wexford, with wind assistance, looked to be hitting a new level in the second-half as O’Connor and Chin (two) sparked a 1-11 to 0-12 lead after 43 minutes.

Seán Currie and Mark Grogan kept the Dubs in touch, although Wexford went close as Cathal Dunbar drew a save before sub Conor McDonald was denied from the rebound.

A monstrous point from goalie Mark Fanning and an addition by McDonald had Wexford 1-13 to 0-14 clear on 47 minutes.

And the continued excellence of Chin had the odds looking staked in favour of Wexford when forging ahead by 1-20 to 0-18 two minutes into the stipulated minimum of three minutes added-time.

However, despite their disappointing second-half showing, Dublin capitalised upon Wexford’s lack of a real killer instinct with those injury-time interventions from Sutcliffe and O’Sullivan.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 1-12 (1-0 penalty, 0-9 frees), Rory O’Connor 0-4, Mark Fanning, Conor McDonald, Conor Hearne, Cian Byrne, Cathal Dunbar 0-1 each

Scorers for Dublin: Donal Burke 0-7 (6 frees, 1 ‘65), Cian O’Sullivan (0-2 frees), Danny Sutcliffe 1-2 each, Mark Grogan 0-2, Paddy Doyle, Conor Burke, Chris Crummey, Seán Currie, Ronan Hayes 0-1 each

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien), 4 Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s), 7 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

5 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 6 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien), 3 Conor Foley (Horeswood)

8 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers), 10 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

12 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna), 9 Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 15 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13 Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 11 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 14 Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien)

Subs

18 Conor McDonald for Lawlor (44)

21 Cian Byrne for Casey (56)

19 Mikie Dwyer for Foley (67)

20 Darragh Carley for O’Connor (70+3)

Dublin

1 Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2 John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 4 Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 7 Paddy Doyle (Naomh Barróg)

5 Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields), 6 Conor Donohoe (Erin’s Isle), 3 Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

8 Mark Grogan (Kilmacud Crokes), 9 Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

12 Brian Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 11 Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 13 Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

10 Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 14 Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s), 15 Seán Currie (Na Fianna)

Subs

24 Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing (Commercials) for D. Burke, temp. (10-17)

18 Daire Gray for Doyle (56)

21 Paul Crummey for R. Hayes (64)

22 Darragh Power for Grogan (66)

24 Ó Dúlaing for Currie (69)

23 Dara Purcell for B. Hayes (70+1)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

