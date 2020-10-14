Wexford FC to forfeit 4 matches after being found in breach of fielding ineligible player

The club will forfeit the games 3-0.

WEXFORD FC WILL forfeit the result of four First Division matches from this year, after being found in breach of fielding an ineligible player.

The FAI Appeal Committee found the club guilty of fielding the ineligible player in games against Athlone Town, Cabinteely, Shamrock Rovers II and Cobh Ramblers. These games took place between July and August of this year.

As a result, Wexford FC will forfeit those games 3-0.

A statement from the SSE Airtricity League reads:

“The Football Association of Ireland Appeal Committee have found Wexford FC in breach of fielding an ineligible player in four First Division matches.

“The committee found Wexford in breach of Clause 14.14 of Schedule 1 of the Participation Agreement that an ineligible player was fielded in the following matches.

“I) Athlone Town v Wexford FC, 31/07/2020

II) Wexford FC v Cabinteely FC, 07/08/2020

III) Shamrock Rovers II v Wexford FC, 15/08/2020

IV) Cobh Ramblers v Wexford FC, 18/08/2020

“The committee finds in light of the above breaches that Wexford FC forfeits the respective matches 3-0.”

