Rock-bottom Wexford on the hunt for new manager after O'Sullivan leaves 'by mutual consent'

WEXFORD FC ARE on the hunt for a new manager, having parted company with Brian O’Sullivan.

The Ferrycarrig Park outfit are currently rock-bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after opening their campaign with seven defeats from seven games. They face Galway on Friday night, having been beaten 5-0 by Cork City last time out.

A statement from the club this evening read: “Wexford FC wishes to advise that first team manager Brian O’Sullivan has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude for Brian’s hard work and commitment to the club over the last two and a half years or so, and wish him every success in the future.

“For the moment, the first team will be managed by the coaching staff within the club. The process to appoint a permanent replacement starts straight away.”

O’Sullivan had been in charge since 2019, but now becomes the latest League of Ireland managerial casualty after a turbulent start to the new season.