BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 11 May 2021
Advertisement

Rock-bottom Wexford on the hunt for new manager after O'Sullivan leaves 'by mutual consent'

The Ferrycarrig Park outfit have endured a torrid start to the First Division season.

By The42 Team Monday 10 May 2021, 11:48 PM
18 minutes ago 258 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433750
Wave goodbye: Brian O'Sullivan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Wave goodbye: Brian O'Sullivan.
Wave goodbye: Brian O'Sullivan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WEXFORD FC ARE on the hunt for a new manager, having parted company with Brian O’Sullivan.

The Ferrycarrig Park outfit are currently rock-bottom of the SSE Airtricity League First Division after opening their campaign with seven defeats from seven games. They face Galway on Friday night, having been beaten 5-0 by Cork City last time out.

A statement from the club this evening read: “Wexford FC wishes to advise that first team manager Brian O’Sullivan has left the club by mutual consent.

“We would like to place on record our gratitude for Brian’s hard work and commitment to the club over the last two and a half years or so, and wish him every success in the future.

“For the moment, the first team will be managed by the coaching staff within the club. The process to appoint a permanent replacement starts straight away.”

O’Sullivan had been in charge since 2019, but now becomes the latest League of Ireland managerial casualty after a turbulent start to the new season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie