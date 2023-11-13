Wexford FC announce plans for new stadium

WEXFORD FC HAVE announced plans for a new stadium in Wexford town.

“In association with Wexford County Council and SETU, Wexford FC, Wexford Football League and Wexford Women’s League are set to move to a new custom-built stadium in Wexford Town with capacity for 4,000 to 6,000 people,” a club statement reads.

Wexford County Council Chief Executive Tom Enright confirmed the news at a meeting today, with the stadium set to form part of the council’s plans within an area from Killeens to Whiterock Hill.

“This announcement is not just great news for Wexford FC, but it’s great news for Wexford football as a whole,” Wexford FC CEO Tony Doyle said.

“These facilities will be there for everyone – the Wexford Football League, the Women’s League and Wexford FC as the League of Ireland club. It’ll be a game-changer across all strands of our game.”

In the statement, Wexford FC shared its excitement and thanked the FAI, Wexford Football League and Enright for their respective efforts and support.

“We are in a process of joining Wexford FC with the men and the women’s league to form an alliance to drive the development of the game in our county and part of that has already got underway,” it added.

Wexford FC currently play their home games at Ferrycarrig Park, outside Wexford town.

They finished fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Men’s First Division in 2023 and lost to Cobh Ramblers in the play-offs.

The Wexford Youths women’s team also play at Ferrycarrig, and finished seventh in the Women’s Premier Division.