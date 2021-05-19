Two Wexford hurlers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Kilkenny clash

WEXFORD EXPECT THEIR national hurling league game with Kilkenny this weekend to take place as planned despite confirming that two players in Davy Fitzgerald’s senior panel have tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking with Alan Corcoran on South East Radio’s Morning Mix , Cathaoirleach of Wexford GAA Michael Martin confirmed the two cases but added: “I don’t think we’re overly concerned beyond that at this moment in time.”

Martin said he and Wexford were “comfortable” in the knowledge that the spread did not occur within the senior hurling panel, and that he “absolutely” expects Sunday’s encounter at Nowlan Park to be played as scheduled.

Martin confirmed that he had liaised with Croke Park and that “the message from there, really, is this is going to be normal; this is going to be the new normal.

This is probably something we’re going to have to get used to throughout the summer. As society opens up, there will be isolated cases and I’m led to believe there were a number of counties last week in the lead-up to matches who had isolated cases.

Martin said that Wexford would conduct their own “internal contact tracing” but that, for the most part, the rest of the squad would be deemed only casual contacts of the two players who have tested positive.

Testing of the rest of the squad will not be mandatory but will be encouraged by Wexford GAA, with Martin repeatedly stating their intention to “err on the side of caution.”

“There will be some players on the panel who will have had no contact whatsoever — either casual or close — with the particular players and may not require or may not desire to be tested,” he said.

“But we will encourage all players to err on the side of caution, to be tested, so that we have a clearer picture of where things are at. That’s just to be cautious about it.”