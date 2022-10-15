Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wexford GAA set to issue 96-week ban following assault on referee during game

The incident took place at a junior football match last month.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 2:07 PM
31 minutes ago 2,871 Views 0 Comments
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEXFORD GAA IS set to impose a 96-week ban on a club member following the assault of a referee and umpire at a club game last month.

The incident took place at a junior football match, with the St Joseph’s GAA club subsequently announcing that a club member had been “suspended indefinitely with immediate effect” while Wexford GAA also launched an investigation into the matter.

It was the second alleged incident involving a referee in Wexford in the space of six weeks.

The42 understands that a 96-week suspension is set to be handed down and that the disciplinary process is still ongoing. It’s hoped that it will be completed in the coming week.

Wexford GAA held a meeting last month where “the promotion of good discipline and the protection of referees” was discussed.

In a statement released at the time, Wexford GAA added its intention to issue a proposal at the next Central Council meeting, asking for a Special Congress to be arranged to remove the current 96-week maximum term of suspension for verbal or physical threat to an official, and introduce debarment and/or expulsion from the GAA as penalties that may be considered.

It was also agreed at the meeting that all Wexford clubs must hold workshops for mentors from U11 through to adult level “to go through a self-evaluation of their conduct towards match officials.”

