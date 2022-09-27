Wexford GAA club suspends member 'indefinitely' following incident in football game

A WEXFORD GAA club has “suspended indefinitely with immediate effect” a club member following an incident during a junior football match on Sunday.

Wexford GAA confirmed it would commence a full investigation on Sunday afternoon with support to be made to An Garda Síochána in their inquiries, and St Joseph’s GAA club have since announced the action it has taken.

A statement released by the club last night reads:

“Following a meeting of the executive committee of St. Joseph’s GAA club, a decision has been taken to suspend indefinitely with immediate effect the club member at the centre of the alleged incident at our junior football game on Sunday morning.

“A full investigation is now underway by our club disciplinary committee along with Wexford GAA Co Board and the CCC.”

Wexford GAA wished the match officials involved ‘a speedy recovery’ and condemned ‘any threatening or abusive behaviour’ towards match officials in its statement on Sunday.

It read: “Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”