Wexford GAA to investigate incident in football game and will support gardaí in inquiries

WEXFORD GAA ARE to commence a full investigation after an incident during a junior football match in the county today.

In a statement released this afternoon, Wexford GAA have wished the match officials involved ‘a speedy recovery’ and have condemned ‘any threatening or abusive behaviour’ towards match officials.

They state that the investigation will now be undertaken by the CCC (Competitions Control Committee) of the Wexford county board, while support will also be made to An Garda Síochána in their inquiries.

The statement in full reads:

“Wexford GAA is aware of an incident involving match officials during a Junior football match today, Sunday. Wexford GAA are disappointed that such an incident arose and strongly condemns any threatening or abusive behaviour towards our match officials of any kind.

“We would like to wish the officials involved in this incident a speedy recovery.

“The CCC will commence a full investigation into the incident and Wexford GAA will support An Garda Síochána in their inquires also.

“We will not be making any further comment at this time.”