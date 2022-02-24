Long-serving Wexford player retires after 13 seasons in senior county squad

WEXFORD’S LONG-SERVING player Daithi Waters has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.
Waters has featured for the county for over a decade, making his league debut in 2009 before his championship bow arrived a year later in 2010. Last summer Waters was again involved for Wexford in the football championship, his 13th season as part of the county ranks, as they defeated Wicklow in their Leinster opener and then challenged Dublin at the provincial quarter-final stage.
The closest he came to Leinster senior glory was in 2011 when Wexford lost out to Dublin in the provincial final.
The long-serving Daithí Waters has called time on his inter-county football career. All in Wexford GAA thank him for his dedication and service, and wish him all the best for the future. See https://t.co/9Y1R0IehLl— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 23, 2022
Waters also lined out for the Wexford senior hurlers in 2015 under the guidance of then manager Liam Dunne. At club level he won county senior medals with St Martin’s in both codes, captain for their first ever senior football title in 2013 before later being involved in the hurling successes of 2017 and 2019.
Wexford chairman Michéal Martin paid tribute to Waters.
“Daithí was one of our most consistent and dependable players throughout his inter-county career, and to play more than 100 times for your county shows both great dedication and great talent,” he said. “On behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I thank him sincerely for his service, and wish him all the best for the future.”
What a warrior and what a player to play with 👌they don't make them like him anymore 💪 All the best in retirement @daithiwaters https://t.co/JrsMPVzTKZ— pj banville (@pj123_) February 23, 2022
