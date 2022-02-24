Long-serving Wexford player retires after 13 seasons in senior county squad

WEXFORD’S LONG-SERVING player Daithi Waters has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

Daithi Waters (right) in action fro Wexford against Dublin last year.

Waters has featured for the county for over a decade, making his league debut in 2009 before his championship bow arrived a year later in 2010. Last summer Waters was again involved for Wexford in the football championship, his 13th season as part of the county ranks, as they defeated Wicklow in their Leinster opener and then challenged Dublin at the provincial quarter-final stage.

Advertisement

The closest he came to Leinster senior glory was in 2011 when Wexford lost out to Dublin in the provincial final.

The long-serving Daithí Waters has called time on his inter-county football career. All in Wexford GAA thank him for his dedication and service, and wish him all the best for the future. See https://t.co/9Y1R0IehLl — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 23, 2022

Waters also lined out for the Wexford senior hurlers in 2015 under the guidance of then manager Liam Dunne. At club level he won county senior medals with St Martin’s in both codes, captain for their first ever senior football title in 2013 before later being involved in the hurling successes of 2017 and 2019.

Daithi Waters, pictured in action fro the Wexford hurlers. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Wexford chairman Michéal Martin paid tribute to Waters.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“Daithí was one of our most consistent and dependable players throughout his inter-county career, and to play more than 100 times for your county shows both great dedication and great talent,” he said. “On behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I thank him sincerely for his service, and wish him all the best for the future.”