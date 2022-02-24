Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 24 February 2022
Long-serving Wexford player retires after 13 seasons in senior county squad

Daithi Waters made his senior football debut for Wexford in 2009.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 24 Feb 2022
WEXFORD’S LONG-SERVING player Daithi Waters has announced his retirement from the inter-county game.

ciaran-kilkenny-with-daithi-waters Daithi Waters (right) in action fro Wexford against Dublin last year.

Waters has featured for the county for over a decade, making his league debut in 2009 before his championship bow arrived a year later in 2010. Last summer Waters was again involved for Wexford in the football championship, his 13th season as part of the county ranks, as they defeated Wicklow in their Leinster opener and then challenged Dublin at the provincial quarter-final stage.

The closest he came to Leinster senior glory was in 2011 when Wexford lost out to Dublin in the provincial final.

Waters also lined out for the Wexford senior hurlers in 2015 under the guidance of then manager Liam Dunne. At club level he won county senior medals with St Martin’s in both codes, captain for their first ever senior football title in 2013 before later being involved in the hurling successes of 2017 and 2019.

daithi-waters Daithi Waters, pictured in action fro the Wexford hurlers. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Wexford chairman Michéal Martin paid tribute to Waters.

“Daithí was one of our most consistent and dependable players throughout his inter-county career, and to play more than 100 times for your county shows both great dedication and great talent,” he said. “On behalf of all in Wexford GAA, I thank him sincerely for his service, and wish him all the best for the future.”

