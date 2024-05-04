Wexford revive season with famous win over Galway

Wexford 1-28

Galway 0-23

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

RELEGATION CONCERNS WERE firmly parked by Wexford as they rocked Galway in their round three Leinster Senior hurling championship duel at sun-kissed Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Wexford almost certainly required victory following the surprise defeat to Antrim, and Keith Rossiter’s men responded with a sure-footed first victory in eight attempts over the Tribesmen in the provincial competition since Galway first entered Leinster in 2009.

An early second-half Rory O’Connor goal bolted the Model County into a 1-15 to 0-14 lead, and they didn’t look back after that, with veteran defender Liam Ryan inspiring the rearguard to quell a quite subdued Galway attack.

Wexford will be seeking to build upon this breakthrough when facing back-to-back road trips, away to Carlow on 19 May and Kilkenny a week later.

Galway remain very much in the equation for another Leinster final as they head to Antrim on May 18th before welcoming Dublin to Salthill.

Evan Niland shot Galway into a quick-fire lead with a pointed free before Wexford midfielder Conor Hearne burst onto a Cian Byrne pas to go close to goaling with an angled shot.

Advertisement

The first fourteen minutes had lots to draw in the 6,170 attendance, with the sides tied on four occasions, and on 0-5 apiece after Lee Chin, Conor Hearne and ‘keeper Mark Fanning (free) responded to defender Cianan Fahy and Conor Cooney launching Galway 0-4 to 0-2 clear.

Wexford had temporarily lost talismanic captain Chin as he received attention for a facial wound before returning to help amp up home ambitions as they stretched ahead by 0-9 to 0-5 after 21 minutes courtesy of Conor McDonald, Chin (free), centre-back Damien Reck and Rory O’Connor.

Galway were also contributing to the excitement as Ronan Glennon, free-taker Niland, Conor Whelan and Gavin Lee tie again after 21 minutes (0-9 apiece).

Wexford shifted ahead by 0-13 to 0-11 with Chin (two) and Rory O’Connor continuing to excite, before three closing Niland frees kept Galway firmly the hunt at the turn (0-15 to 0-13).

Wexford landed the significant blow five minutes into the second-half when Rory O’Connor’s powerful low drive grazed the ‘keeper’s hurl on its way to the net from a Conor Hearne assist (1-15 to 0-14)

Wexford had ten wides at this stage – with Galway on four misses – but the locals gained added satisfaction after 49 minutes as additions from ‘keeper Fanning (free), Liam Óg McGovern, Cian Byrne, Chin (free) and Rory O’Connor carved open a 1-20 to 0-16 margin.

Wexford were given cause for concern on 51 minutes when Cian Byrne earned a straight red-card for a high challenge on newly introduced Galway sub Donal O’Shea.

Wexford responded affirmatively, with Cathal Dunbar having a goaling effort blocked before Rory O’Connor’s ground shot from the rebound was parried for a ‘65 pointed by Chin (1-22 to 0-18).

Galway tried earnestly to shake things up as Tom Monaghan, Gavin Lee and Niland (free) had it down to 1-23 to 0-21 after 65 minutes.

Wexford wouldn’t yield, and two closing gems from Rory O’Connor crowned a starring contribution by the St. Martin’s man to a vital Wexford victory.

Scorers for Wexford: Lee Chin 0-11 (7 frees, 1 ’65), Rory O’Connor 1-6, Mark Fanning (frees), Conor McDonald, Cian Byrne 0-2 each, Conor Hearne, Damien Reck, Liam Óg McGovern, Conor Foley, Cathal Dunbar 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Evan Niland 0-11 (10 frees), Conor Cooney (one free), Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan 0-2 each, Brian Concannon, Cianan Fahy, Conor Whelan, Ronan Glennon, Padraic Mannion, Declan McLoughlin 0-1 each

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

7 Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

26 Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

2 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3 Conor Foley (Horeswood)

6 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

17 Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s)

8 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

21 Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

25 Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

15 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

10 Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

13 Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s Fethard)

11 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

14 Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Subs:

19 Mikie Dwyer for Chin (temp. 13-16)

12 Cathal Dunbar for J. O’Connor (38)

19 Dwyer for McDonald (69)

Galway

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

6 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

4 Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort)

5 Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore Maree)

7 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

3 Daithí Burke (Turloughmore)

10 Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

8 Ronan Glennon (Mullagh)

9 Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

11 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

23 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14 Conor Cooney (St Thomas)

12 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

Subs:

20 Donal O’Shea (Salthill Knocknacarra) for Glennon (48)

17 Adrian Tuohey (Beagh) for Grealish (48)

22 Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan) for O’Shea, inj. (51)

25 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins) for McInerney (65)

26 Declan McLoughlin (Portumna) for Concannon (69)

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)