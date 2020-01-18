Wexford hit Galway for 1-1 in added time to claim Walsh Cup

Wexford 1-16

Galway 0-18

Conor McKenna reports from O’Moore Park, Portlaoise

WEXFORD LIFTED THE Walsh Cup following a narrow one-point victory over Galway, after a close game in O’Moore Park.

Galway will definitely feel that they left this one behind however, as they held a three-point lead heading into additional time. However Wexford rallied and scored 1-1 in stoppage time to claim the win.

Davy Fitzgerald will be thrilled with the way his side fought until the end and Paudie Foley’s late winner was met with a huge cheer from the sizeable Wexford contingent present.

Wexford played in their preferred style, with Kevin Foley playing as a sweeper in front of the defence.

Galway opened the scoring, courtesy of midfielder Sean Linnane, before Wexford’s Jack O’Connor levelled the game.

Wexford’s Jack O'Connor lifts the Walsh Cup. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Tadhg Haran and Jack O’Connor exchanged scores, before Sean Loftus restored his sides lead. Wexford then scored the next five points in succession however, to give Fitzgerald’s charges a four-point advantage.

Galway responded with four points to once again level proceedings and they pushed on before the interval, with Shane O’Neill’s side holding a 0-10 to 0-8 lead at half-time.

Galway started the second half very well registering the first four points in succession, with Haran (2), Adrian Touhy and Brian Concannon all finding the target.

Three frees from O’Connor halved the deficit, though two points from Haran settled the Tribesmen.

Aidan Nolan and Thomas Monaghan exchanged scores, before points from substitutes Cathal Dunbar and Seamus Casey left the gap at three points.

Wexford got the one goal chance they wanted in the 72nd minute and Conor McDonald provided the finish to level the tie.

Paudie Foley’s late free dropped short, but the same player made no mistake when receiving the ball moments later, to score what was essentially the winning point.

Wexford held on for a one-point win and will again travel to Laois next Saturday evening, while Galway host Westmeath in their opening league game next Sunday.

Scorers for Galway: Tadhg Haran 0-12 (11f), Sean Linnane, Sean Loftus, Ja Mannion, Adrian Tuohy, Brian Concannon and Niall Burke 0-1 each,

Scorers for Wexford: Jack O’Connor 0-8 (8f), Conor McDonald 1-0, Aidan Rochford and Seamus Casey (2f) 0-2 each, Damien Reck, Aidan Nolan, Cathal Dunbar and Paudie Foley 0-1 each.

Galway:

1. Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

3. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)

23. Jack Grealish (Gort)

2. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge)

5. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7. Adrian Touhy (Beagh)

8. Sean Linnane (Turloughmore)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Conor Walsh (Turloughmore)

11. Tadhg Haran (Liam Mellows)

12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

13. Ja Mannion (Cappataggle)

14. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

15. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

Subs:

4. Aidan Harte (Gort) for McInerney (h-t)

20. David Glennon (Mullagh) for Linnane (50)

21. Diarmud Kilcommins (Annaghdown) for Concannon (50)

19. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell) for Walsh (53)

17. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore) for Brennan

22. Niall Burke (Oranmore/Maree) for Flynn (57)

12. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Loftus (67)

2. TJ Brennan (Clarinbridge) for Haran (70 + 1)

Wexford:

1. James Lawlor (St. Annes)

2. Gary Molloy (Naomh Eanna)

25. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

3. Joe O’Connor (St. Martins)

9. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6. Ross Donohue (Buffers Alley)

26. Damien Reck (Oylegate/Glenbrien)

8. Aidan Rochford (St. Annes)

11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

13. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

20. Conor McDonald (Cuddy)

10. Jack O’Connor (St. Martins)

15. Michael Dwyer (St. Mogue’s Fethard)

14. Andrew Shore (Davidstown Courtnacuddy)

Subs:

12. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s) for Shore (42)

23. Paul Morris (Ferns St. Aidans) for Kehoe (42)

17. Shaun Murphy (Oulart – The Ballagh) for D Reck (42)

4. Simon Donohue (Shelmaliers) for R Donohue (48)

24. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna) for Dywer (49)

18. Seamus Casey (Oylegate/Glenbrien) for Jack O’Connor (59)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!