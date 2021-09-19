Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 September 2021
Rapparees hit 6-18 to win first Wexford senior hurling title in 43 years

A 16-point success for the winners over St Anne’s in today’s final.

By The42 Team Sunday 19 Sep 2021, 3:50 PM
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Rapparees 6-18

St Anne’s 1-17

RAPPAREES STORMED TO success in the Wexford senior hurling final with a brilliant goalscoring display to claim honours against St Anne’s this afternoon.

The Enniscorthy club claimed their first title since 1978, and only second ever, in style as they struck six goals to run out 16-point winners.

Lenny Connolly hit the net twice while Alan Tobin, Ricky Fox, Jack Kelly and Oisin Pepper also raised green flags for the winners.

Wexford senior player Diarmuid O’Keeffe hit 1-5 for St Anne’s, including a second-half penalty, but they were always struggling once Rapparees took charge during the first half.

St Anne’s had started brightly to go ahead 0-7 to 0-4, O’Keeffe scoring three points, but Tobin burst through to fire a brilliant goal in the 13th minute for Rapparees.

Kevin Foley tied the teams at 1-5 to 0-8 at the first water break and then Rapparees hit two quick fire goals upon the resumption through Fox and Connolly, to help them lead 3-7 to 0-8 by the 22nd minute.

St Anne’s chipped away at the defict, hitting the last three points of the half, to ensure there were six between them at the break, 3-9 to 0-12.

But their prospect suffered another hammer blow when Pepper cut through for the fourth goal for Rapparees in the 40th minute. They were in the ascendancy by 4-14 to 0-15 at the water break, St Anne’s receiving a lifeline when O’Keeffe fired home a 50th minute penalty after his county team-mate Liam Óg McGovern had been fouled.

Any hopes of a comeback for St Anne’s were quickly ended as Rapparees went downfield and Jack Kelly rattled the net for their fifth goal. Connolly raised his second green flag of the day four minutes later and they ran 

Scorers for Rapparees: Lenny Connolly 2-1, Alan Tobin 1-3, Ricky Fox 1-2, Jack Kelly 1-1, Oisin Pepper 1-1, Kevin Foley 0-3, Ryan Mahon 0-3 (0-3f), Tomas Mahon 0-3 (0-3f), Nick Doyle 0-1.

Scorers for St Anne’s: Diarmuid O’Keeffe 1-5 (0-4f, 1-0 pen), Dylan O’Brien 0-4, Mark Furlong 0-3, Liam Rochford 0-2, Darragh Furlong 0-2, Liam Óg McGovern 0-1.

Rapparees

1. Anthony Larkin

2. Nathan O’Connor, 3. Liam Ryan, 4. Ben Edwards

5. Anthony Roche, 6. Jack Kelly, 7. Kevin Foley

8. Alan Tobin, 9. James Peare

10. Dillon Redmond, 17. Oisin Pepper, 12. Ryan Mahon

16. Lenny Connolly, 14. Nick Doyle, 15. Ricky Fox

St Anne’s

1. Paul Brennan

2. Eoin Ryan, 3. Liam Schokman, 4. Kenneth Cloney

5. Finn O’Driscoll, 6. Brian Kavanagh, 7. Ben Moore

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe, 9. Aidan Rochford (captain)

10. Mark Furlong, 11. Liam Óg McGovern, 12. Liam Rochford

13. Darragh Furlong, 14. Dylan O’Brien, 15. Jonathan Fogarty

