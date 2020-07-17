8-goal thriller as Wexford champions get off to winning start in hurling return

WEXFORD CHAMPIONS ST Martin’s fired home five goals as they made a strong start in their senior hurling championship opener tonight against Oulart-The-Ballagh.

County senior Jack O’Connor scored 2-9 as St Martin’s ran out victors by 5-19 to 3-16 in their first group game at Zurich Wexford Park on a night when competitive action resumed for the 2020 GAA season.

Jake Firman was the other scoring star with 3-2 for St Martin’s while Billy Dunne scored 1-9 for Oulart-the-Ballagh, and there were also goals for them registered by Tomás Storey and Martin Óg Storey.

Wexford senior hurling championship results

Group A

St Martin’s 5-19 Oulart-the-Ballagh 3-16

Group B

St Anne’s 1-25 Rathnure 3-17

