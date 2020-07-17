This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

8-goal thriller as Wexford champions get off to winning start in hurling return

Jack O’Connor hit 2-9 as champions St Martin’s got off to a winning start against Oulart-The-Ballagh.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:10 PM
32 minutes ago 994 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5153448
Rory O'Connor in actin for St Martin's tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Rory O'Connor in actin for St Martin's tonight.
Rory O'Connor in actin for St Martin's tonight.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

WEXFORD CHAMPIONS ST Martin’s fired home five goals as they made a strong start in their senior hurling championship opener tonight against Oulart-The-Ballagh.

County senior Jack O’Connor scored 2-9 as St Martin’s ran out victors by 5-19 to 3-16 in their first group game at Zurich Wexford Park on a night when competitive action resumed for the 2020 GAA season.

Jake Firman was the other scoring star with 3-2 for St Martin’s while Billy Dunne scored 1-9 for Oulart-the-Ballagh, and there were also goals for them registered by Tomás Storey and Martin Óg Storey.

Wexford senior hurling championship results

Group A

  • St Martin’s 5-19 Oulart-the-Ballagh 3-16

Group B

  • St Anne’s 1-25 Rathnure 3-17

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie