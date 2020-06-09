This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford's new jersey features an image of Che Guevara

The SSE Airtricity League First Division club have released pictures of their latest home shirt.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 9 Jun 2020, 2:35 PM
1 hour ago 2,547 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5118299

Wexford jersey 1 Source: Twitter/Wexford FC

NOT TO BE deterred by Bohemians’ ill-fated Bob Marley-inspired shirt, Wexford FC have released a new kit that features an icon figure.

In the design of the SSE Airtricity League First Division club’s latest home jersey, you will notice the face of Che Guevara — the Argentine-born physician who became a key leader in the Cuban Revolution.  

Irish artist Jim Fitzpatrick created the famous two-toned image of Guevara in 1968 and it has since been used on posters and t-shirts countless times around the world.  

Wexford jersey 2 Source: Twitter/Wexford FC

The jersey, which is in Wexford’s traditional bright pink, is made by Bodibro and sponsored by founder, owner and former manager, MEP Mick Wallace, and his political group The European United Left/Nordic Green Left (GUE/NGL).  

It’s available to buy online from today, and is sure to divide opinion.

What are your thoughts on it? 

Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

