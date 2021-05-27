BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 27 May 2021
Advertisement

Wexford get all-clear to fulfil rescheduled Kilkenny fixture

The squad can return to training having recorded no further Covid cases.

By The42 Team Thursday 27 May 2021, 4:37 PM
36 minutes ago 247 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5450097
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THE WEXFORD SENIOR hurlers have recorded no further positive cases of Covid-19, allowing them to resume training and fulfil their rescheduled Division 1B league game with Kilkenny, provisionally set for this Sunday at Nowlan Park. 

“Wexford GAA wish to confirm that further testing of our senior hurling panel revealed no positive cases. The panel will resume training and will be in a position to fulfil our upcoming fixture against Kilkenny”, tweeted the county board this afternoon. 

The game was initially fixed for last Sunday, but was postponed owing to three positive Covid cases among the Wexford squad. 

The subsequent identification of two Clare players as close contacts kicked off a war of words between Clare and Wexford, as to who identified the players, and how they were deemed close contacts. The Wexford county board denied that they identified the Clare players, with Public Health Midwest later confirming that they made the decision.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss their roles in the rugby media, the concept of ‘bias’, punditry preferences, the art of co-commentary, new-age online analysts and much more

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie