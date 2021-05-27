Wexford get all-clear to fulfil rescheduled Kilkenny fixture

THE WEXFORD SENIOR hurlers have recorded no further positive cases of Covid-19, allowing them to resume training and fulfil their rescheduled Division 1B league game with Kilkenny, provisionally set for this Sunday at Nowlan Park.

“Wexford GAA wish to confirm that further testing of our senior hurling panel revealed no positive cases. The panel will resume training and will be in a position to fulfil our upcoming fixture against Kilkenny”, tweeted the county board this afternoon.

The game was initially fixed for last Sunday, but was postponed owing to three positive Covid cases among the Wexford squad.

The subsequent identification of two Clare players as close contacts kicked off a war of words between Clare and Wexford, as to who identified the players, and how they were deemed close contacts. The Wexford county board denied that they identified the Clare players, with Public Health Midwest later confirming that they made the decision.

