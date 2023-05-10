Late Wexford scoring burst secures win over Kilkenny and Leinster final place

Wexford 1-18

Kilkenny 2-13

WEXFORD WERE EDGED out by a point in dramatic fashion by Kilkenny in last year’s Leinster U20 hurling final but they turned the tables at the semi-final stage tonight with a late show of scoring.

Wexford hit the last three points of the game in UPMC Nowlan Park, all occurring in injury-time, and held off a late Kilkenny charge in search of a winning goal.

In the process Keith Rossiter’s side booked a place in the final for the second year on the bounce. Wexford’s last title at this level was in the corresponding Leinster U21 championship in 2015, when they completed three-in-a-row, with the county losing four provincial deciders since then.

They will meet Offaly in the final next Wednesday 17 May, a novel pairing, after that trio of late scores with Cian Byrne scoring twice, from a ’65 and a free, while Corey Byrne Dunbar grabbed the the point in between.

More to follow…

Scorers for Wexford: Cian Byrne 0-10 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Corey Byrne Dunbar 0-3, JJ Twamley 1-0, Michael Dundon 0-2, Luke Murphy 0-1, Shamey O’Hagan 0-1, Cillian Byrne 0-1.

Advertisement

Scorers for Kilkenny: Geraoid Dunne 1-7 (1-3f, 0-1 ’65), Timmy Clifford 0-3, Eoin O’Brien 1-0, Eoghan Lyng 0-1, Killian Doyle 0-1, Luke Connellan 0-1.

Wexford

1. Derry Mahon (HWH Bunclody)

2. Simon Roche (Oulart-the-Ballagh), 3. Eoin Whelan (St Mogue’s Fethard), 4. Darragh Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

20. Conor Murphy (Taghmon-Camross), 6. Michael Dundon (Clongeen), 7. Conor Foley (Horeswood)

8. Seán Rowley (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 9. Darragh Carley (Glynn-Barntown – captain)

10. Cian Byrne (St Mogue’s Fethard), 11. Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s), 12. Jack Redmond (Rathnure St Anne’s)

13. Luke Murphy (Faythe Harriers), 14. Shamey O’Hagan (Buffers Alley), 15. Cillian Byrne (St Mogue’s Fethard)

Kilkenny

1. Stephen Manogue (James Stephens)

2. Padraig Lennon (Carrickshock), 3. Sean Purcell (Windgap), 4. Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan)

5. Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), 6. Eoghan Lyng (Rower-Inistioge), 7. Paddy Langton (Young Irelands)

8. Billy Reid (Glenmore), 9. Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

10. Luke Connellan (Thomastown), 11. Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), 12. Cathal Beirne (Glenmore)

13. Cillian Hackett (Dicksboro), 14. Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), 15. Harry Shine (Dicksboro)