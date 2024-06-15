Advertisement
Lee Chin in action for Wexford against Laois. James Lawlor/INPHO
Hurling

Wexford set up All-Ireland quarter-final against Clare with victory over Laois

The game will take place next weekend.
6.42pm, 15 Jun 2024
WEXFORD SET UP an All-Ireland quarter-final tie with Clare next weekend after they overcame the challenge of Laois in today’s preliminary quarter-final game in Portlaoise.

Keith Rossiter’s side got the job done with their 0-32 to 0-20 victory at Laois Hire O’Moore Park.

Laois were attempting to bounce back from last week’s Joe McDonagh Cup final loss but were unable to replicate their famous sucess at this stage of the championship five years ago against Dublin. 

Wexford were ahead 0-18 to 0-11 at half-time and maintained their control on the game from there.

They will face the Banner in a repeat of their quarter-final clash from 2022 which saw Clare win out 1-24 to 3-17.

More to follow…

