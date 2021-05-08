BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Saturday 8 May 2021
Advertisement

Davy Fitz and Cheddar Plunkett name sides for tomorrow's Wexford-Laois clash

Best known as a forward, Seamus Casey starts in goal for Wexford, with Mark Fanning on the bench.

By Emma Duffy Saturday 8 May 2021, 11:33 AM
57 minutes ago 951 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5431811
Managerial battle: Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald and Laois manager Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett.
Managerial battle: Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald and Laois manager Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett.
Managerial battle: Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald and Laois manager Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett.

WEXFORD MANAGER DAVY Fitzgerald has named his side for tomorrow’s Division 1B National Hurling League clash against Laois.

The Yellowbellies welcome Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s side to Wexford Park, with throw-in set for 1.45pm and live coverage available on TG4.

Fitzgerald opts for a much-changed line-up from the side that crashed out of the championship after their qualifier defeat to Clare last November.

Interestingly, Seamus Casey starts in goal, with last year’s first-choice ‘keeper Mark Fanning on the bench. Best known as a forward, Oylgate-Glenbrien man Casey scored 1-11 against Galway in the 2018 Leinster U20 final and bagged a goal against Tipperary in the 2019 senior league.

Shelmaliers star Conor Hearne is handed a big opportunity in midfield, starting alongside Diarmaid O’Keeffe, while Lee Chin is among the big names on the bench.

Plunkett, meanwhile, has shown his hand in his first game back the Laois helm since succeeding Eddie Brennan in the role.

In what is the Portlaoise man’s second stint in charge, his selection has been hampered by injuries, though he’s recalled experienced duo Charlie Dwyer and Ciaran Collier to the side; with both players starting tomorrow after a year’s absence.

The O’Moore county are looking forward to a “fair challenge” against Wexford, Plunkett says, having also drawn each other in the Leinster championship.

“We want to test ourselves against these teams and no better way to do that than in the league.”

Wexford

1. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Conr Firman (St Martin’s)

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s)
6. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)
7. Conal Flood (Cloughbawn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)
9. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

10. Paul Morris (Fearns St Aidan’s)
11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)
12. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

13. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)
14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)
15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

Subs

16. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
17. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)
18. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)
19. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)
20. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)
21. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
22. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
23. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)
24. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
25. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn)
26. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Laois

1. Enda Rowland

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

2. Lee Cleere
3. Sean Downey
4. Donnchadh Hartnett

5. Jack Kelly
6. Podge Delaney
7. Ryan Mullanney

8. Fiachra Fennell
9. Paddy Purcell

10. Aaron Dunphy
11. Charlie Dwyer
12. Ciaran Collier

13. David Dooley
14. Roddy King
15. Ciaran Comerford.

Screenshot 2021-05-08 at 11.05.34 Source: Laois GAA.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie