Davy Fitz and Cheddar Plunkett name sides for tomorrow's Wexford-Laois clash

WEXFORD MANAGER DAVY Fitzgerald has named his side for tomorrow’s Division 1B National Hurling League clash against Laois.

The Yellowbellies welcome Seamus ‘Cheddar’ Plunkett’s side to Wexford Park, with throw-in set for 1.45pm and live coverage available on TG4.

Fitzgerald opts for a much-changed line-up from the side that crashed out of the championship after their qualifier defeat to Clare last November.

Interestingly, Seamus Casey starts in goal, with last year’s first-choice ‘keeper Mark Fanning on the bench. Best known as a forward, Oylgate-Glenbrien man Casey scored 1-11 against Galway in the 2018 Leinster U20 final and bagged a goal against Tipperary in the 2019 senior league.

Shelmaliers star Conor Hearne is handed a big opportunity in midfield, starting alongside Diarmaid O’Keeffe, while Lee Chin is among the big names on the bench.

The Wexford Senior Hurling team to face @CLGLaois tomorrow in @ChadwicksIE Wexford Park. Throw in at 1.45pm, live on @SportTG4 and @SouthEastRadio pic.twitter.com/qRxgkoCJqT — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) May 8, 2021

Plunkett, meanwhile, has shown his hand in his first game back the Laois helm since succeeding Eddie Brennan in the role.

In what is the Portlaoise man’s second stint in charge, his selection has been hampered by injuries, though he’s recalled experienced duo Charlie Dwyer and Ciaran Collier to the side; with both players starting tomorrow after a year’s absence.

The O’Moore county are looking forward to a “fair challenge” against Wexford, Plunkett says, having also drawn each other in the Leinster championship.

“We want to test ourselves against these teams and no better way to do that than in the league.”

Snr Hurling Manager Seamas Cheddar Plunkett has announced his team to play Wexford GAA tomorrow in Chadwicks Wexford Park @ 1.45pm



Unfortunately our fans won't be able to attend but you will be able to watch the game live on @SportTG4 @GAA_BEO #laoisgaa #bestseatinthehouse pic.twitter.com/yarwDFxzHT — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) May 8, 2021

Wexford

1. Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Conr Firman (St Martin’s)

5. Gavin Bailey (Ferns St Aidan’s)

6. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

7. Conal Flood (Cloughbawn)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

9. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

10. Paul Morris (Fearns St Aidan’s)

11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

12. Mikie Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

13. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)

14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

15. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

Subs

16. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

17. Shane Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

18. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

19. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-The Ballagh)

20. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

21. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

22. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

23. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

24. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

25. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn)

26. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Laois

1. Enda Rowland

2. Lee Cleere

3. Sean Downey

4. Donnchadh Hartnett

5. Jack Kelly

6. Podge Delaney

7. Ryan Mullanney

8. Fiachra Fennell

9. Paddy Purcell

10. Aaron Dunphy

11. Charlie Dwyer

12. Ciaran Collier

13. David Dooley

14. Roddy King

15. Ciaran Comerford.

Source: Laois GAA.