Wexford beat Offaly to set up Leinster clash with Dublin

Wexford's Sean Ryan and John Tubbritt celebrate at the end of the game.

Wexford 1-15

Offaly 1-12

WEXFORD WILL FACE Dublin in the Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-finals courtesy of a three-point win over Offaly this afternoon.

A second-half goal by Ben Brosnan proved vital in a 1-15 to 1-12 victory for Wexford, who will host Dublin next weekend. Offaly, meanwhile, drop down into the Tailteann Cup.

Offaly led by a point at half-time and then extended their advantage four minutes into the second half through a Lee Pearson goal. That left Offaly four points ahead but Wexford responded superbly, reeling off six points in a row to turn the game on its head. Brosnan then struck for a goal to put Wexford beyond reach.

Shane Roche’s side finished with 14 men, with Kevin O’Grady dismissed for a second yellow card in stoppage time.

Wexford will host Dublin at Wexford Park next Saturday evening, with the game throwing in at 6.30pm and slated for live coverage on Sky Sports.