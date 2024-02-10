Wexford finish with 13 men but recover with late scores to draw with Offaly

Wexford 0-20

Offaly 1-17

By Ronan Fagan at Chadwicks Wexford Park

SUBSTITUTE SIMON DONOHUE went close to snatching victory for Wexford on a particularly testing evening for the purple and gold in Saturday’s second round Allianz hurling league Division 1A clash with promoted Offaly at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The home-side suffered the considerable blow of losing both Jack O’Connor and Charlie McGuckin to straight red-cards in separate second-half incidents.

But they responded to lead for the first time on 61 minutes through goalkeeper Mark Fanning from a free inside his own half before Seamus Casey and captain Lee Chin (free) made it 0-18 to 0-15.

Offaly struck back with a 65th minute equalising goal through Brian Duignan, and after Wexford were reduced to 13 men, the visitors settled into a 1-17 to 0-18 lead in added-time.

Wexford refused to bow and Chin (free) and Seamus Casey bridged the gap, before sub Donohoe was unlucky with that last-gasp opportunity.

Although still unbeaten under new boss Keith Rossiter, Wexford will certainly be seeking a significant improvement on this patchy display when they host Clare on February 25th.

Offaly are heading for Kilkenny that same afternoon, and while the odds are stacked against them, Johnny Kelly’s charges will be encouraged by this showing.

Offaly's Brian Duigan celebrates his goal. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

In fact, Offaly might have left with a first competitive victory over Wexford in six attempts but for wasting a wealth of scoring chances.

The visitors had all the momentum early on when carving out a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after eight minutes amid damp but calm conditions, with centre-back Cillian Kiely (two) and fellow defender Ben Conneely among the scores.

Wexford struggled to find any cohesion, but Offaly blew a series of chances to build a tidy advantage.

And Wexford went close with a goaling chance – Cian Byrne wide with a ground stroke – before closing to within 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time after a late burst of scores from Chin (three frees), Cian Byrne and defender Cian Molloy.

Wexford were further focussed after manager Keith Rossiter’s interval promptings, and they tied for the first time after 41 minutes as Chin, Charlie McGuckin and Corey Byrne-Dunbar made it 0-12 apiece.

But Wexford were rocked when substitute Jack O’Connor suffered a 47th minute dismissal after interfering with David King’s helmet.

Yet, when Offaly only profited by 0-15 to 0-13, Wexford seemed to be responding decisively when transforming matters by 0-18 to 0-15 after 65 minutes courtesy of sub James Byrne, Chin (two frees), Seamus Casey and Fanning’s massive free.

Offaly rocked back with Charlie Mitchell feeding Brian Duignan to stitch a 65th minute equalising goal – before being further boosted when Wexford were reduced to 13 as McGuckin was censored for a striking offence.

Duignan (free) and David King edged Offaly towards victory (1-17 to 0-18).

But Wexford salvaged back-to-back draws after the opening day deadlock with Kilkenny, but with lots to ponder after this performance.

Scorers for Wexford – Lee Chin 0-9 (8f); Cian Byrne, Seamus Casey 0-2; Tomás Kinsella, Richie Lawlor, Cian Molloy, Corey Byrne-Dunbar, Charlie McGuckin, James Byrne, Mark Fanning (f) 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly – Brian Duignan 1-7 (0-2 ‘65s, 0-4f); Cillian Kiely, David King 0-2; Ben Conneely, Adam Screeney, Killian Sampson, Charlie Mitchell, Dan Bourke, Cathal King 0-1.

WEXFORD

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2 Niall Murphy (Ferns St Aidan’s), 3 Conor Foley (Horeswood), 26 Shane Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

5 Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna), 6 Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien), 7 Cian Molloy (Naomh Eanna)

8 Corey Byrne-Dunbar (Ferns St Aidan’s), 9 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

12 Kevin Foley (Rapparees), 14 Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers), 23 Tomás Kinsella (Askamore)

17 Cian Byrne (Fethard), 11 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers), 15 Seamus Casey (Oylegate-Glenbrien)

Subs:

10 Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Kinsella (45)

13 James Byrne (Askamore) for Cian Byrne (56)

19 Cathal Dunbar for Byrne-Dunbar (66)

18 Simon Donohoe for Hearne (69)

24 Joe O’Connor for Molloy (70)

OFFALY

1 Mark Troy (Durrow)

8 Cathal King (Carrig & Riverstown), 3 Ciarán Burke (Durrow), 4 Sam Bourke (Durrow)

5 Jason Sampson (Shinrone), 6 Cillian Kiely (Kilcormac Killoughey), 2 Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)

9 David King (Coolderry), 17 Jack Clancy (Belmont)

7 Killian Sampson (Shinrone), 11 Eimhin Kelly (Lusmagh), 10 David Nally (Belmont)

18 Adam Screeney (Kilcormac Killoughey), 14 Brian Duignan (Durrow), 13 Charlie Mitchell (Kilcormac Killoughey)

Subs:

12 Dan Bourke (Durrow) for Kiely, temp. (45-48)

12 Bourke for Clancy (52)

20 Morgan Watkins (Birr) for Screeney (58)

21 Dan Ravenhill (Durrow) for Kelly (66).

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin).