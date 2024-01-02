Advertisement
Wexford Park suffered a floodlight failure. Ben Brady/INPHO
Blackout

Floodlight failure forces late change of venue for Wexford's O'Byrne Cup clash

Meeting with Wicklow now taking place at centre of excellence in Ferns.
38 minutes ago

A FLOODLIGHT FAILURE forced a late change of venue for the O’Byrne Cup clash between Wexford and Wicklow.

The game had been due to throw in at Wexford Park – which only installed floodlights in January 2023 – at 7.30pm but a fault with a generator delayed the start for an initial 15 minutes.

Once the issue couldn’t be rectified a decision was made to switch the venue to Wexford’s centre of excellence in Ferns.

A new throw in of 8.30pm was confirmed and the game is currently underway.

David Sneyd
