Floodlight failure forces late change of venue for Wexford's O'Byrne Cup clash

A FLOODLIGHT FAILURE forced a late change of venue for the O’Byrne Cup clash between Wexford and Wicklow.

The game had been due to throw in at Wexford Park – which only installed floodlights in January 2023 – at 7.30pm but a fault with a generator delayed the start for an initial 15 minutes.

Once the issue couldn’t be rectified a decision was made to switch the venue to Wexford’s centre of excellence in Ferns.

We're in the @HaloTiles Centre of Excellence now for this O'Byrne Cup match v Wicklow, but realistically, throw-in will be a little while away yet@gaaleinster pic.twitter.com/fHnTGyNiyn — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) January 2, 2024

A new throw in of 8.30pm was confirmed and the game is currently underway.