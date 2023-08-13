Oylegate-Glenbrien book place in first Wexford hurling final in 60 years

OYLEGATE-GLENBRIEN HAVE ended their 60-year wait for a shot at a second Wexford senior hurling title with victory over St Anne’s Rathangan.

After dumping out holders Ferns St Aidan’s in the quarters last weekend, Oylegate-Glenbrien got off to the worst possible start in Sunday’s second semi-final by conceding a first-minute goal.

But they bounced back to win by seven points, 2-21 to 2-14, and can now look forward to a decider against Naomh Eanna after the Gorey club ground out a narrow 1-14 to 0-15 win over St Martin’s earlier in the afternoon.

Oylegate-Glenbrien’s only previous appearance in the senior county final came when they won in 1963, and it looked like that wait might continue when Mark Furlong’s rapid-fire goal gave St Anne’s the advantage straight from the throw-in.

But with the wind in their favour, Oylegate-Glenbrien only trailed for five minutes before Seamus Casey responded to give them a 1-3 to 1-1 lead.

Furlong’s second goal of the afternoon kept St Anne’s firmly in the fight, but they were reduced to 14 men in first-half additional time when Darragh Furlong was shown a second yellow, and went in at the break three down, 1-13 to 2-7.

Podge Doran’s goal on 36 minutes proved to be the crucial one as Oylegate-Glenbrien built a healthy lead early in the second half and booked their place in a long-awaited final.

Earlier, Jack Cullen’s early penalty was decisive as 2018 champions Naomh Eanna edged out St Martin’s.

Cullen’s fourth-minute conversion was the game’s opening score, but Martin’s used their wind advantage to turn it around and take a four-point lead in to the interval, 0-10 to 1-3.

Aodhán Doyle’s point finally brought Naomh Eanna back level with eight minutes to play, 0-13 to 1-10, but with extra-time looming, Jack Doran and Cullen came up with two massive scores at the death to clinch victory.