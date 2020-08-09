This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wexford SHC semis set as Oulart-the-Ballagh and Shelmaliers book places

Shelmaliers will play Glynn Barntown in the semi finals while Oulart-the-Ballagh face Naomh Éanna.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 10:48 PM
Oulart The Ballagh's Garrett Sinnott and Thomas Cullen of St Anne's.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Wexford SHC quarter-finals

  • Faythe Harriers 1-12 Shelmaliers 0-22
  • Oulart-the-Ballagh 2-15 St Anne’s 1-12

OULART-THE-BALLAGH finished with a flourish to book their place in next weekend’s Wexford senior hurling championship semi-finals.

Oulart, who haven’t been county champions since 2016, took a three-point lead into the break but had been pegged back to a single point, 1-12 to 1-11, with five minutes to play by a defiant St Anne’s.

But as has so often been the case in the past, Nicky Kirwan was Oulart’s hero as he struck his second goal of the afternoon to make the game safe in the final minutes.

Oulart will play Naomh Éanna in the second semi-final next Sunday, 16 August, after Shelmaliers take on Glynn Barntown in the opener.

Shelmaliers were winners by seven points against Faythe Harriers earlier today.

