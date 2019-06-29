Davy Fitz unveils Wexford side to take on Kilkenny in Leinster decider

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named an unchanged Wexford side to face Kilkenny in tomorrow’s Leinster hurling final.

The Clare native has opted for the same side that lined out in the thrilling draw with the Cats a fortnight ago.

They are without the suspended Aidan Nolan, who was sent-off after the final whistle in Nowlan Park and has been slapped with a two-game ban.

The team packs a punch on the half-forward line which includes Liam Óg McGovern, Lee Chin and Conor McDonald, although the latter may operate closer to goal.

Wexford are chasing their 11th Bob O’Keeffe Cup and their first title since 2004.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)

11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)

14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

