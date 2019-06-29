This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 29 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Davy Fitz unveils Wexford side to take on Kilkenny in Leinster decider

Wexford are chasing their first provincial title in 15 years.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 29 Jun 2019, 1:43 PM
1 hour ago 2,243 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4703070
Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

DAVY FITZGERALD HAS named an unchanged Wexford side to face Kilkenny in tomorrow’s Leinster hurling final.

The Clare native has opted for the same side that lined out in the thrilling draw with the Cats a fortnight ago.

They are without the suspended Aidan Nolan, who was sent-off after the final whistle in Nowlan Park and has been slapped with a two-game ban.

The team packs a punch on the half-forward line which includes Liam Óg McGovern, Lee Chin and Conor McDonald, although the latter may operate closer to goal.

Wexford are chasing their 11th Bob O’Keeffe Cup and their first title since 2004.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James’)
7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St Anne’s)
11. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
12. Conor McDonald (Naomh Éanna)

13. Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Éanna)
14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
15. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie