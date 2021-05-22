Third Covid-19 case in Wexford squad sees game against Kilkenny called off

The CCCC will consider the request for a re-fixture on Monday.

THE ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE match between Wexford and Kilkenny has been called off after a third member of the Wexford squad tested positive for Covid-19.

Two cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Davy Fitzgerald’s side earlier this week following their Division 1 win over Clare last weekend.

But it was still hoped that their meeting with Kilkenny in Nowlan Park could proceed this weekend.

Two players in the Clare squad were later ruled out of this weekend’s National Hurling League action after they were listed as close contacts of Wexford’s Covid-19 cases.

Wexford have since confirmed a third Covid-19 case in the squad and have requested the postponement of tomorrow’s game. The CCCC will consider their request for a re-fixture on Monday.

A statement on the Wexford GAA website reads:

“Wexford GAA wish to announce that we have requested a postponement of our Allianz League senior hurling game against Kilkenny, due to take place tomorrow. This follows further testing of the senior hurling panel on Friday 21 May, which have shown that one further member of the panel has tested positive of Covid-19.

“Following receipt of these results at lunchtime today and further consultation with public health officials, it was agreed that there was a possibility of transmission with the squad and players will restrict movements until further testing next week.

“The CCCC have confirmed that the game will not go ahead tomorrow and will consider our request for a re-fixture on Monday.”