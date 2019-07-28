This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final - Wexford or Tipperary?

Can Wexford take one step closer to the Promised Land – or will Tipp be on top again?

By The42 Team Sunday 28 Jul 2019, 7:30 AM
25 minutes ago 470 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4742410
Liam Sheedy and Davy Fitz: who's going to the All-Ireland final?
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Liam Sheedy and Davy Fitz: who's going to the All-Ireland final?
Liam Sheedy and Davy Fitz: who's going to the All-Ireland final?
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

IT HAS ALREADY been an unforgettable adventure for Davy Fitzgerald and the Wexford hurlers — a first Leinster title in 15 years made sure of that.

Now they have an opportunity to take one step closer, to book the county’s place in the All-Ireland senior final for the first time since 1996 and with it, the chance to end that 23-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.

Standing in their way are a Tipperary side with a point to prove.

After starting the Championship summer in such imperious form that many onlookers rushed to an early coronation, Liam Sheedy’s side have hit a bump in the road, first falling flat in the Munster final against Limerick and then failing to impress in beating Laois in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Expect no quarter to be asked, and no quarter to be given, but the end of it all, only one will be left standing when the ball is thrown-in on 18 August.

The action gets underway at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Who will win today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final – Wexford or Tipperary?


Poll Results:

Tipperary (172)
Wexford (126)
Draw (70 mins) (18)



