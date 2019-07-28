Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final - Wexford or Tipperary?

Liam Sheedy and Davy Fitz: who's going to the All-Ireland final?

IT HAS ALREADY been an unforgettable adventure for Davy Fitzgerald and the Wexford hurlers — a first Leinster title in 15 years made sure of that.

Now they have an opportunity to take one step closer, to book the county’s place in the All-Ireland senior final for the first time since 1996 and with it, the chance to end that 23-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.

Standing in their way are a Tipperary side with a point to prove.

After starting the Championship summer in such imperious form that many onlookers rushed to an early coronation, Liam Sheedy’s side have hit a bump in the road, first falling flat in the Munster final against Limerick and then failing to impress in beating Laois in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Expect no quarter to be asked, and no quarter to be given, but the end of it all, only one will be left standing when the ball is thrown-in on 18 August.

The action gets underway at 3.30pm this afternoon.

