Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final - Wexford or Tipperary?

IT HAS ALREADY been an unforgettable adventure for Davy Fitzgerald and the Wexford hurlers — a first Leinster title in 15 years made sure of that.
Now they have an opportunity to take one step closer, to book the county’s place in the All-Ireland senior final for the first time since 1996 and with it, the chance to end that 23-year wait for Liam MacCarthy.
Standing in their way are a Tipperary side with a point to prove.
After starting the Championship summer in such imperious form that many onlookers rushed to an early coronation, Liam Sheedy’s side have hit a bump in the road, first falling flat in the Munster final against Limerick and then failing to impress in beating Laois in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.
Expect no quarter to be asked, and no quarter to be given, but the end of it all, only one will be left standing when the ball is thrown-in on 18 August.
The action gets underway at 3.30pm this afternoon.
Who will win today’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final – Wexford or Tipperary?
