Dublin: 17°C Sunday 27 June 2021
Wexford end drought to book Dublin clash, Longford through to face Meath in Leinster quarter-finals

The Slaneysiders earned their first Leinster victory in seven years, and their first championship victory in four, against Wicklow.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Jun 2021, 7:44 PM
Wexford players celebrate their victory.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

WEXFORD AVENGED LAST year’s defeat to Wicklow with a stunning second-half performance to set up a home Leinster quarter-final clash with long-reigning provincial and All-Ireland champions Dublin next weekend.

Goals by Mark Rossiter on just three minutes and Martin O’Connor just under an hour later proved crucial as Wexford emerged victorious on a scoreline of 2-11 to 0-14. It was their first win in Leinster since 2014 and their first in the championship since a qualifier success over Limerick four years ago.

Wexford led by only two points — 1-5 to 0-6 — at the break despite having played with the breeze, and a black card for their most influential player, midfielder Daithi Waters, saw them start the second half with 14.

However, they played their best football into the breeze and with nine minutes remaining, O’Connor blasted home at the end of a flowing team move — a score which ultimately proved decisive as Shane Roche’s men booked a clash with the Dubs at Wexford Park next Sunday.

Longford, meanwhile, will travel to Navan on the same day to face Meath after a convincing 0-25 to 2-13 win over Carlow in Tullamore.

Corner-forwards Robbie Smyth and Rian Brady fired 0-5 apiece from play and Longford held off a second-half Carlow rally to progress, albeit it was a comeback attempt partly stunted by the fact that Carlow were without star attacker Paul Broderick.

Leinster Senior Football Championship preliminary-round results

Wexford 2-11 Wicklow 0-14
Longford 0-25 Carlow 2-13

Leinster Senior Football Championship quarter-final fixtures (all to be played on Sunday, 4 July)

Laois v Westmeath, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, Tullamore (1:30pm)
Meath v Longford, Pairc Tailteann, Navan (3pm)
Wexford v Dublin, Chadwick’s Wexford Park, Wexford (3:30pm)
Kildare v Offaly, MW Hire O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (4:30pm)

